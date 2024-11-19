Repeated, targeted rock-tossing costs B.C. car dealership $100K and counting

The Honda Way is offering a $5,000 reward to catch vandals

It's the nightmare that never ends for Brendon Hall, owner and manager of Abbotsford's The Honda Way dealership.

Morning after morning, he arrives at the dealership only to find several more vehicles with smashed windows and severely dented bodies.

According to Hall, this is all the result of an ongoing string of vandalism that has plagued the dealership recently and resulted in more than $100,000 in damages to the vehicles.

"The incidents started about 7 months ago, and we've been hit 11 times now," Hall said.

"The frequency of the incidents are very sporadic. I've been hit four nights in a row, but I also haven't been hit for months at a time, so it's very hard to track. I've hired additional security, I've put additional cameras up, and I've reported it to the police."

Every time the vandals strike, they throw rocks at multiple vehicles, with each of the incidents resulting in $7,000 to $12,000 in damages.

This is particularly problematic because it makes it difficult to get reimbursed through insurance, Hall explained.

"I can't claim it through insurance because if you claim that many instances through insurance, your insurance premiums are going to go up."

He said that without the ability to compile the incidents, he is stuck paying his $5,000 deductible every time the vehicles are damaged.

In each incident, the only vehicles at the dealership that have been hit are the Honda models, which Hall said is unusual given that their location also carries a large number of other vehicle brands.

He specifically recalled the most recent vandalism incident, during which a Honda vehicle had its windows smashed, but the Porsche parked only a couple of stalls away was left alone.

Without any idea of who the vandal(s) are or what they want, Hall is desperate to bring this repeated vandalism to an end.

"If it is a disgruntled customer, I'd like to find out what they're upset about so I can address them and resolve it," Hall said.

He's even resorted to offering up a cash reward so he can prevent more of his dealership's vehicles being hit.

"I would like to offer $5,000 for anybody who can provide information that leads to the arrest of one of these people."

Hall is hopeful that Abbotsford residents and fellow business owners will come together to help prevent not only his business but other local businesses as well from being the targets of vandalism.

"I've heard of multiple different instances of other businesses being attacked or vandalized, and I think as a community – especially as strong as the Abbotsford community is – we need to stand strong together and keep an eye out for each other."