Repeated vandalism attacks terrorizing B.C. couple, baffling police

Police say string of North Vancouver incidents way past being a joke

Police say two seniors in North Vancouver are “terrified” and flummoxed to explain why vandals have targeted their home five times in the last year.

North Vancouver RCMP say the most recent harassment came on Saturday at 12:40 a.m. and 1:30 a.m., when a security camera recorded two suspects kicking the home’s front door before running away.

Police say the home had already been vandalized four times stretching back to last summer, where youth are seen on security footage kicking and throwing eggs at the front door.

They say someone also threw a traffic cone through the pair’s front window, although no injuries have been reported in any of the incidents.

The seniors have told police they don’t know why their home has been targeted, and officials say neither resident has a criminal history.

Police say the residents are “terrified every time they are woken up at night by these disturbing acts,” and investigators are asking for the public’s help in identifying the two suspects in the latest incident for possible mischief charges.

“A message to the youth that are involved and if anybody’s thinking this is a funny joke, we’re way past that at this point,” says North Vancouver RCMP Const. Mansoor Sahak. “This is preventing these seniors from getting a good sleep, from basically enjoying their life, so it’s extremely terrifying to them.

“And so we’re going to do everything we can to identify the suspects and if they continue, we will approach every avenue to … pursue charges.”

There has been a rash of door-kicking incidents reported across North America since last year prompted by an alleged challenge on social media where teens are encouraged to kick the doors of homes as a prank.

Sahak says police are aware the vandalism in North Vancouver may be related to the challenge, but adds investigators are unclear of the suspects’ motives and the repeated attacks on one home is “very unusual.”

“It’s the fifth incident, and it’s just becoming too much for the seniors,” Sahak says. “They’re woken up in the middle of the night with kicks, and they’re just wondering, what else is going to be next.”

Police are asking anyone with information to call investigators, and residents are encouraged to have doorbell cameras so footage can be sent to police in such attacks.

