Kelowna Mayor Colin Basran, Victoria Mayor Lisa Helps and Attorney General David Eby listen as B.C. Solicitor General Mike Farnworth describes what police are saying about chronic offenders. (Arnold Lim/Black Press Media)

Report into B.C. prolific offenders will be released in mid-September

Executive summary, recommendations will be released mid-September, full report by end of the month

The province will release its recommendations from an expert report into prolific offenders in mid-September.

Back in May, the province appointed Doug LePard, an expert in policing and criminal justice, and Amanda Butler, an expert in mental health and criminal justice systems, to study prolific offenders and develop options for addressing the issue.

The report will include input from mayors, police, the BC Prosecution Service, health authorities, the Crown Police Liaison Committee working group, the BC First Nations Justice Council and many other stakeholders.

In a news release, the government said LePard and Butler need additional time beyond the original Sept. 2 deadline to deliver their report. However, the province has agreed to release the recommendations and an executive summary in mid-September before the full report, which is expected to be available by the end of September.

Municipalities across B.C. have struggled to deal with prolific offenders, a relatively small number of people who committed crimes repeatedly. The crimes range from thefts to unprovoked violent assaults.

