Cowichan Secondary lockdown caused by stick mistaken for gun

Stick wielded during student film project to blame

Students at both Cowichan Secondary and the new Qu'wutsun Secondary campuses were locked inside for a short time Thursday morning after a report of a man with a firearm in a park neighbouring the old James Street school.

It turned out there was never any danger.

"Students from the high school later came forward, admitting that they were filming a project at school and while using a wooden stick, they mimicked the act of shooting," confirmed RCMP spokesperson Sgt. Trevor Busch. "No firearms were involved in this incident. Investigators are very grateful that these students came forward, proving a clear resolution to this investigation."

Cowichan Valley School district spokesperson Jeff Rowan said pupils had been kept inside between around 9:25 and 9:45 a.m.

"Technically both campuses were on 'Hold and Secure' but the issue was around the old campus," Rowan said about an hour after the incident was resolved. "There was an immediate and excellent response from North Cowichan RCMP and it was determined that it was safe."

Just before 9:30 a.m. the North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP had received a report of a male pointing what they believed to be a firearm at a tree in Kin Park.

"North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP officers responded immediately and set up containment around the area to ensure the safety of those nearby and those in the high school," Busch said.

Despite a prompt response from police, no persons of interest were located in the area and there were no witnesses to this reported incident. The students came forward a couple of hours later.

Rowan said the students had been filming a short scene for their English class.

"One had a stick as was pretending to be the hunter while another was pretending to be a moose," Rowan said. "The RCMP have the video they shot, it is at that exact location and time so they have closed this case."