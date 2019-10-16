Report of gunshots leads to discovery of deceased male in Campbell River

Police conduct investigation in the south end of Campbell River

RCMP are conducting an investigation into a report of shots fired followed by the discovery of a deceased male in the Vermont Drive area of south Campbell River.

Police are asking the public to stay away from the Vermont Drive area of south Campbell River while they conduct an investigation into a report of shots fired followed by the discovery of a deceased male.

Campbell River RCMP responded to a report of shots fired in the Vermont Drive area of south Campbell River at approximately 2:30 a.m. Wednesday. Upon arrival, police located a male who was deceased outside a residence.

The investigation is in its very early stages and multiple police resources are being utilized including forensics units, Police Dog Services, and the Campbell River Major Crimes Unit.

Further information will be released by the Campbell River RCMP as it becomes available.

“We are asking that the general public refrain from travelling in the general area to allow police the space they need to conduct their investigation,” said Const. Maury Tyre. “This is a very serious investigation, and we are asking that if anyone has any information regarding the incident that they contact the RCMP directly.”

The Campbell River RCMP can be contacted at 250-286-6221.

Previous story
Sentencing date set for Oak Bay father convicted of killing his two daughters
Next story
Cruise ships leading culprits in rising greenhouse gas emissions at Ogden Point: report

Just Posted

Cruise ships leading culprits in rising greenhouse gas emissions at Ogden Point: report

The GVHA released its Emissions Inventory Report just days after City asks for restrictions

Saanich man charged in cross-border drug smuggling operation pleads guilty

William Milton Barnes was charged following a six-month joint investigation

Sentencing date set for Oak Bay father convicted of killing his two daughters

Andrew Berry was found guilty of two counts of second-degree murder last month

Saanich safety upgrades, bike lane extension on Finnerty Road near completion

Raised instersection and sidewalks part of safety improvements near UVic

Victoria city staff start from square one on Crystal Pool project

Victoria staff need direction on revised plans for the Crystal Pool and Wellness Project

WATCH: Greater Victoria’s top stories of the day

A round-up of the day’s top stories

POLL: Do you think the day of the federal election should be a statutory holiday?

Increasing voter turnout has long been a goal of officials across the… Continue reading

Suspect hits woman with pipe, jumps into waiting truck in downtown Nanaimo

Police say victim believes ‘vicious assault’ was an attempted purse-snatching

ICBC willing to loosen grip on driver claim data, David Eby says

Private insurers say claims record monopoly keeps them out

B.C. principal suspended for failing to help student who reported inappropriate touching

Principal didn’t remove student from the teacher’s class nor call the parents within a reasonable time

Port Moody mayor goes back on unpaid leave during sex assault investigation

Rob Vagramov said he intends to return as mayor in three or four weeks

UBC issues statement after instructor tells students to vote for Liberal Party

University says partisan messaging was not intentional

Fatal overdoses down by 33% in B.C., but carfentanil deaths continue to spike

Carfentanil, an illicit drug more powerful than fentanyl, causing more deaths than ever

Cowichan Valley brothers win big in lottery for second time

Playing same numbers net big wins over a three year period

Most Read