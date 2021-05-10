Report of theft, balancing act on Sidney street draws curious onlookers

Incident happened just before 8:30 a.m. opposite of Vancouver Island Regional Library branch

Police stopped, then let go this man and his large collection of cans during a stop Monday morning on Resthaven Drive. Police had received a report of a possible theft, but let him go after he had returned the property, which he believed was his to take after being left out in public. (Wolf Depner/News Staff)

A man carrying multiple large bags filled with recyclables on his bicycle-carrier was the object of police stop just outside the Sidney branch of the Vancouver Island Regional Library on Resthaven Drive near the Shoal Centre.

Cpl. Carrie Harding of the Sidney/North Saanich RCMP said police were called to the area Monday morning after receiving a report of a possible theft. “Upon attendance it was learned the property had been left out and the male thought it was put out for anyone to take,” she said. “The property was returned and the male continued on his way.”

RELATED: Sidney/North Saanich RCMP responded to more mental health calls during COVID-19 pandemic

The man’s bicycle coupled with the large number of bags and police officers drew curious looks from passing traffic and area residents.

Police were also enforcing the 30 km/h speed along that stretch of Resthaven Drive.

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.