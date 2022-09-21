(Black Press Media file photo)

(Black Press Media file photo)

Report on B.C. prolific offenders recommends focus on mental health, addictions supports

Authors suggest specialized crisis response and long-term support units for offenders

The authors of a government-commissioned report into prolific offenders in B.C. are calling for a far greater focus on mental health and substance use resources.

Retired police chief Doug LePard and Simon Fraser University criminologist Amanda Butler released the executive summary and recommendations of their investigation on Wednesday (Sept. 21). The two were tasked by the province in May with exploring solutions to repeat offenders – most often individuals who are charged and then released with conditions, only to commit crimes again.

In their four months of consultations and research, LePard and Butler said it became clear to them that there needs to be an overall investment in mental health and long-term care to reduce individual’s interactions with the justice system.

They are recommending that the province continues to move toward more civilian-led mental health crisis response teams, as an alternative to police.

The authors also suggest the creation of three different types of units: crisis response and stabilization units where current, past or possible future offenders can access high-quality mental health and substance use care, either by walk-in or by transportation by ambulance, fire or police; low secure units for people who are at a serious risk of violence and require long-term supports; and, custom-built units or facilities for incarcerated people with chronic or acute mental health needs.

More to come.

READ ALSO: B.C. appoints experts to deal with chronic repeat offenders

READ ALSO: B.C.’s Assistant Deputy Attorney General defends justice system amid criticism

@janeskrypnek
jane.skrypnek@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

British ColumbiaPoliceRCMP

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Estimated 29,000 lethal fentanyl doses taken off Okanagan streets

Just Posted

Shotput Impressions, balls, stadium, and ring
Sooke athlete, 89, wins six medals at 55+ BC Games

Statistics Canada released new census data on Sept. 21 showing renters face starker shelter-related costs increases than homeowners. (Black Press Media file photo)
Greater Victoria renters facing higher cost increases than homeowners: census

The Victoria Police Department is looking for potential victims of rental scams and has released a photo of a suspect. (Courtesy VicPD)
Police seek victims of prolific Victoria rental scams

The West Shore RCMP detachment in Langford. (Black Press Media file photo)
Police investigating multiple reports of women being flashed on West Shore trails