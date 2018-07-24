The Fernie Memorial Arena remained locked down while the investigation continued, January 2018. Phil McLachlan/The Free Press

Report to be released on fatal ammonia leak at B.C. arena

Technical Safety BC set to release report into Oct. 17, 2017 incident at Fernie Memorial Arena

It’s been 10 months since the ammonia leak at Fernie Memorial Arena cost three workers their lives, with little news as to what actually happened that day.

Three workers, 59-year-old Wayne Hornquist, 52-year-old Lloyd Smith and 46-year-old Jason Podloski were killed after being exposed to ammonia on October 17, 2017.

READ MORE: Three deaths confirmed at Fernie Memorial Arena

READ MORE: Hundreds attend community memorial for ammonia leak victims

Technical Safety BC, formerly the BC Safety Authority, is set to host a news conference in Vancouver on Wednesday to release its report into the incident, including key findings on contributing factors and recommendations to prevent similar incidents.

The Free Press team will have a reporter going live on Facebook to broadcast the news conference at 11 a.m. MDT, 10 a.m. PT.


editor@thefreepress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Point in Time count finds homelessness growing in Victoria
Next story
BREAKING: IHIT investigating death of 7-year-old B.C. child

Just Posted

Point in Time count finds homelessness growing in Victoria

One-day survey finds 1,525 people without shelter, compared to 1,387 in 2016

Saanich escalates steps against homeless camp in Regina Park with court injunction

Injunction filed Monday says homeless camp “negatively” impacts local residents and businesses

Saanich hub for non-profits will include 16-storey tower

Several speakers questioned plans for a ‘signature’ 16-storey building and other issues

Ferry turns back after passenger takes a fall

Spirit of B.C. still in Swartz Bay, says BC Ferries

Overnight closure planned on Pacific Marine Circle route

Timber box culvert being replaced at Henson Creek

Among the largest in North America, Oak Bay Jaguar gathering raises funds for hospice

About 120 Jaguars of all ages share the field at Windsor Park on July 28 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

CP Rail manager guilty after train carrying dangerous goods left unattended

The train was left without hand brakes east of Revelstoke in February 2015

BREAKING: IHIT investigating death of 7-year-old B.C. child

IHIT currently on scene in the 20000-block of 68 Avenue in Willoughby

Edmonton-area dads arrested after daughters under age four sexually abused

Alberta’s Internet Child Exploitation team conducted separate search warrants on July 19

Former president sues BC Nurses Union over ‘politically motivated’ dismissal

Gayle Duteil was ousted from the union in April

Report to be released on fatal ammonia leak at B.C. arena

Technical Safety BC set to release report into Oct. 17, 2017 incident at Fernie Memorial Arena

Woman dies at music festival in B.C.

23-year-old Prince Rupert woman believed to have drowned on Texada Island July 21

Rabies vaccine snub worries B.C. mom

Surrey mother wonders why mayor got rabies shots for raccoon bite in 2009 but she’s being denied

B.C. Lions acquire defensive lineman Shawn Lemon from Toronto Argonauts

Lemon is a nine-year CFL veteran

Most Read