A convoy of vehicles leaves Hemlock Valley Road on Monday, escorted by an Emil Anderson Maintenance vehicle. Those staying at the resort have been stranded because of a landslide barring access to the road early this past weekend. (Emil Anderson Maintenance/Contributed)

Rescue efforts continue, four days after landslide strands hundreds on Sasquatch Mountain

Route closed early Tuesday morning, may open in afternoon

Evacuations continued Tuesday at Sasquatch Mountain Resort in the Fraser Valley, after as many as 500 people were stranded there over the weekend due to landslides.

Evacuations by ground continued as they had on Monday with a single lane open for evacuees and local oncoming traffic.

Emil Anderson Maintenance reported successfully escorting more than 50 vehicles off the mountain following a landslide and heavy rain that blocked access to Hemlock Valley Road.

“The road will remain closed to public and non-essential traffic after 9:30 a.m. for the day until further notice,” a statement from the ski resort reads. “Any vehicles not returning down by 9:30 a.m. should be prepared to stay for the night at the mountain.”

Resort staff says they expect an update by midday concerning single-lane access to alternating traffic from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. with no guarantee for opening.

More to come.


adam.louis@ahobserver.com
