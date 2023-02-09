Soldiers and local residents are set up a tent, in Aslanli, southeastern Turkey, Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023. Tens of thousands of people who lost their homes in a catastrophic earthquake huddled around campfires in the bitter cold and clamored for food and water Thursday, three days after the temblor hit Turkey and Syria. (AP Photo/Kamran Jebreili)

Soldiers and local residents are set up a tent, in Aslanli, southeastern Turkey, Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023. Tens of thousands of people who lost their homes in a catastrophic earthquake huddled around campfires in the bitter cold and clamored for food and water Thursday, three days after the temblor hit Turkey and Syria. (AP Photo/Kamran Jebreili)

Rescue team faces hurdles getting to Turkey quake, days after B.C. offer to Ottawa

Vancouver rescue team is waiting on international accreditation from a UN-affiliated agency

A British Columbia search and rescue team is ready and willing to head to Turkey to help after a devastating earthquake, but it’s facing multiple hurdles as it awaits approval from federal authorities.

Justin Mulcahy, spokesman for Vancouver’s Heavy Urban Search and Rescue Team, says “there has been no official request” from Ottawa to deploy the team.

B.C.’s Emergency Management Minister Bowinn Ma says the province reached out to Public Safety Canada on Monday morning, just hours after the quake, because such emergency assistance needs to be co-ordinated.

Ma says the province has since been in constant daily contact with Public Safety Canada but has “yet to receive direction.”

The minister says she can’t presume to know what conversations Global Affairs Canada is having with partners as she waits on a federal response.

Mulcahy says the Vancouver rescue team is also waiting on international accreditation from a UN-affiliated agency that would allow them to deploy on short notice.

“We’re working on that through this accreditation process so we can be in a position in the future to be able to immediately deploy our teams internationally,” Mulcahy said.

“Our focus has been on having these teams available for use locally, provincially and federally.”

The Vancouver Heavy Urban Search and Rescue Team operates under the city’s fire department.

Taylan Tokmak, Turkey’s consul general in Vancouver, said Wednesday that a separate volunteer group, the Burnaby Urban Search and Rescue Team, is already in the Turkish quake zone.

Ma says the Burnaby team “self-deployed” this week.

The 7.8 magnitude earthquake, followed by several powerful aftershocks, ravaged parts of southeastern Turkey and northwest Syria, flattening buildings and killing many thousands of people.

RELATED: Heavy urban search-and-rescue team from B.C. ‘self-deploys’ to earthquake region

RELATED: Devastation in Turkey echoes past quakes and offers B.C. lessons: profs

EarthquakeTurkey

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Pedestrian hit by vehicle early Thursday morning suffers serious injuries: Victoria police
Next story
‘Desperate’ Victoria students raiding dumpsters, using food banks and bartering for meals

Just Posted

Dr. Emanuela Tura says all of her invoices for last month have been rejected. (Courtesy Dr. Emanuela Tura)
‘Hitting a wall’: Victoria doctor fed up after B.C. fails to pay her for an entire month

Forner premier John Horgan is leaving provincial politics. He made the announcement Thursday in the provincial legislature. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck)
Former premier, Langford-Juan de Fuca MLA John Horgan is leaving provincial politics

The Ocean Cleanup is once again docked at Ogden Point in Victoria before its next plastic-collecting voyage to te Great Pacific Garbage Patch. (Jake Romphf/News Staff)
The Ocean Cleanup’s plastic waste collecting vessels return to Victoria

Art Gallery of Greater Victoria.
Art Gallery of Greater Victoria presents lecture series on the perception of ageing

Pop-up banner image