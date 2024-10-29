Rescuers free Vancouver Island sea lion from netting sealing its mouth shut

Vancouver Aquarium’s Marine Mammal Rescue Society ssays animal may not have eaten for weeks

A sea lion has been freed off the south coast of Vancouver Island after getting so entangled in netting that rescuers say it’s possible he hadn’t eaten in weeks or months.

Vancouver Aquarium’s Marine Mammal Rescue Society says in a statement the complex operation at Race Rocks Ecological Reserve was one of the most severe entanglements the team has encountered.

The rescue society says the adult male sea lion was spotted Oct. 20 with a gillnet tightly wrapped around its muzzle, neck, and inside its mouth, preventing him from eating, causing significant injury and malnutrition.

After 48 hours of planning and co-ordination, the society’s head veterinarian sedated the sea lion with a dart, after which it entered the water and was tracked by a drone operated by the federal fisheries department until it could be safely approached.

The statement says the netting was embedded so deeply that standard tools could not be used, and surgical scissors were required to cut away the entanglement over 75 minutes.

The society says the sea lion was given antibiotics, pain killers, and the sedative was reversed before he was observed swimming away and later hauled out onto a rock, “showing signs of recovery.”

The society’s senior manager Lindsaye Akhurst says the rescue was one of the most heartbreaking but rewarding she’s been a part of.

“Even for seasoned rescuers, seeing the extent of this animal’s suffering was distressing. The net was so tight and embedded so deep into his neck, and his mouth was completely wrapped shut,” she said.

“The sea lion hadn’t been able to eat for what could have been weeks or even months. We knew we had to act fast.”

Dr. Martin Haulena, the society’s executive director and head veterinarian stressed the importance of preventing these incidents.

“Rescues like this highlight the ongoing problem of marine debris. While we’re grateful this sea lion is recovering, we need to focus on stopping these entanglements from happening in the first place.”