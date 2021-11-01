Comox Valley Search & Rescue along with assistance from Campbell River Volunteer Search and Rescue Society and Arrowsmith Search and Rescue evacuated a hiker at the end of the Rosewall Creek trail. Photo by Comox Valley Search & Rescue

Comox Valley Search & Rescue along with assistance from Campbell River Volunteer Search and Rescue Society and Arrowsmith Search and Rescue evacuated a hiker at the end of the Rosewall Creek trail. Photo by Comox Valley Search & Rescue

Rescuers pack hiker with fractured leg off Comox Valley trail in 7-hour operation

Three search and rescue teams from the Island assisted to evacuate the hiker

  • Nov. 1, 2021 10:30 a.m.
  • News

A man with a leg fracture was rescued in the early morning hours Sunday (Oct. 31) off a trail in the Comox Valley.

Comox Valley Search & Rescue along with assistance from Campbell River Volunteer Search and Rescue Society and Arrowsmith Search and Rescue evacuated the hiker from the end of the Rosewall Creek trail through Saturday night (Oct. 30).

According to Paul Berry, president and information officer for CVSAR, the operation took more than seven hours. Due to fading light, extraction by air was not an option so ground teams hiked in to locate and assess the hiker.

Because the hiker was unable to bear weight on the injured leg, a stretcher had to be carried hand over hand from rescuer to rescuer, he added.

The man was in the car of the BC Emergency Health Services shortly after 1 a.m.


photos@comoxvalleyrecord.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

RELATED: Comox Valley Search and Rescue aiming to purchase a roof for their rescuers

Previous story
One dead in Saanich apartment fire
Next story
300 pounds of moose meat seized from alleged poachers, gifted to B.C. food bank

Just Posted

Only about half a dozen staff members each of Our Place Society and Victoria Cool Aid Society do not yet have a COVID-19 vaccine, following a mandate by both organizations that staff receive it. (Black Press Media file photo)
Staff vaccination mandate has high success rate for Victoria’s Our Place, Cool Aid

A group calling itself BC Public Service Employees for Freedom is rejecting the province’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate, which takes effect Nov. 22. (Black Press Media file photo)
Letter to deputy minster latest step protesting B.C. Public Service vaccine mandate

Victoria MP Laurel Collins resumes her roles as the NDP’s environment and climate change critic when Parliament resumes in Ottawa this month. Other returning local NDP MPs will continue in some roles and add other responsibilities this time around. (Courtesy Laurel Collins campaign)
Greater Victoria NDP MPs return to Ottawa in similar critic roles, some new files

Conservation photographer TJ Watt has won the Trebek Initiative grant and named a National Geographic Explorer and Royal Geographic Society Explorer for his work to protect B.C.’s old-growth forests. (Contributed - TJ Watt)
Champion of old-growth forests wins prestigious awards