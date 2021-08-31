Resident dies as COVID-19 outbreak worsens at Esquimalt care home

Island Health has declared a COVID-19 outbreak at the Sunset Lodge long-term care home in Victoria. (Google Maps Streetview)

A resident of Sunset Lodge has died as a COVID-19 outbreak continues to worsen at the Esquimalt long-term care home.

In a Tuesday news release, Island Health confirmed there was one resident death “related to the outbreak.”

“Island Health extends our deepest condolences to the family and friends of this individual, and to the staff who continue to provide compassionate care through this difficult time,” the Tuesday release said. “Out of respect for the privacy of this person and their family, we will not be sharing any further details.”

Two more staff members have also tested positive for COVID-19 since the health authority’s Monday update. Those additional staff cases were the result of tests administered on Monday. A total of 13 staff members and 13 residents have tested positive during the ongoing outbreak.

READ: Two more COVID-19 cases linked to Esquimalt long-term care home

Communication with residents, families and other staff is ongoing.

The health authority said it’s working with the Salvation Army-owned care home to respond to the outbreak and protect the health of all residents and staff.

This includes putting admissions, transfers and social visits on hold while the outbreak is in effect; resident and staff movement is limited but staffing levels will be maintained to provide resident care; mask and eye protection use is required for all staff; enhanced cleaning and infection control measures continue; and twice a day screening of all staff and residents continues.

Island Health will have an additional presence at the site to take any further actions required.

READ: Two more Sunset Lodge staff members test positive for COVID-19 in Victoria

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

COVID-19Victoria