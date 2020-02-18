Resident mistakes screaming teens’ late-night plunge for an emergency

Big week for Oak Bay Police who respond to rampant theft in Oak Bay, host Polar Plunge

More than 150 participants took part in the Polar Bear Plunge for Special Olympics BC at Willows Beach Sunday. Organizers have raised $40,000 in online donations alone. (Aaron Guillen/News Staff)

Shrieks and cries coming from Willows Beach at about 10 p.m. on Friday night caused enough concern for one resident to call for help.

When first responders arrived, they encountered a group of three teenage girls who were two days early on this year’s Polar Plunge and had decided to swim in the dark frigid waters.

“All came ashore and were in good spirits and health,” said Oak Bay Police Deputy Chief Ray Bernoties. “We’re very grateful for the call however as we take such calls very seriously.”

Thank you! Y'day, the Polar Plunge raised over…$40,000!! If you've ever been involved with Special Olympics, you know the impact this will have on so many awesome athletes! Thanks so much and thanks to all those who plunged and those who volunteered!❤️ pic.twitter.com/Jz6hmcp4lo — Oak Bay Police (@OakBayPolice) February 18, 2020

Reports to police from Feb. 9 to 16 included several thefts as the ongoing trend of low-end thievery continues in the Tweed City. Last week three residents reported their vehicles were entered and personal items stolen. The vehicles were parked on Goldsmith Road, Upper Terrace and Hampshire Road.

“A gentle reminder to all to keep your car locked and remove all valuables from the vehicle when not use,” Bernoties said.

On Feb. 14, two separate homeowners on Cedar Hill Cross Road reported garages entered overnight.

Sentimental items, power tools, bicycle parts and bottles of liquor were some of the items reported stolen.

Bernoties reminds residents to ensure sheds and garages are kept locked and valuable items are not visible through windows, and also to report all suspicious activity observed around the community.

Oak Bay Police, led by organizer Const. Sheri Lucas, had a major presence at the Polar Plunge on Willows Beach on Sunday. The third-annual event supports the BC Special Olympics and the Law Enforcement Torch Run.

“Approximately 180 people took the plunge at Willows Beach and over $40,000 was raised,” Bernoties said. “Thank you to all who participated and supported this worth while event.”

