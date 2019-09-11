Schem Roberts parks his bike in a city bike ring at Village Walk. The building’s strata took out their own public bike rack that offered 14 spots more than a year ago and has no plan in place to replace it. (Travis Paterson/News Staff)

Resident stunned at strata’s removal of bike rack

Village Walk building goes a year without required bike parking

In front of the Village Walk building at 1969 Oak Bay Ave. is a section of a demarcated bike lane about 50-feet long between Foul Bay Road and Amphion Street.

It’s the only designated bike lane on Oak Bay Avenue.

For three years Roy Brooke would pull off the bike lane and park his bike in the bike rack in front of Village Walk. Brooke has frequented the Good Earth Coffeehouse on the ground floor of Village Walk, alone or with his family, since it opened in 2015, and almost always by bike.

Last year he arrived to find that visitor bike rack, which parks 14 bikes, was gone. He contacted the City of Victoria bylaw and says he was told that it would be replaced, but after a year, he wonders where it is.

READ MORE: Residents seek protected bike lane to connect Victoria and Oak Bay

“Imagine if you took away 14 car parking spots from Village Walk,” Brooke said. “People would go ballistic.”

It’s as if the minute you ride a bike you are less important than a driver, he added.

In its zoning bylaw, the City of Victoria requires a minimum of six short term bicycle parking spaces for a multiple unit condo (or, if greater, one per 0.1 spaces per unit). Village Walk’s strata did not respond to an invitation to speak to the Oak Bay News. The owner of Good Earth did not wish to speak but did confirm the coffee shop is frequented by cyclists.

Abstract Developments built Village Walk for 2015 and sold 22 condominium units while retaining five commercial spaces on the ground floor. The 14-spot bike rack was one of its common amenities. Abstract’s Bowker development at the intersection of Cadboro Bay Road and Bowker Avenue will have 77 secured bike parking spaces within the building and 13 visitor spaces for residential and commercial visitors.

READ MORE: Reader calls on council to make bike lanes a priority

The Village Walk bike rack was part of Abstract’s vision and in a strata vote last year, Abstract used its five votes to keep the racks but lost the vote to the strata majority.

“Some owners felt, depending on the way that bikes were placed in them, that the experience of entering the building was compromised,” said Abstract spokesperson Brandon Williams.

The City of Victoria said the developers and strata have indicated they will comply but that there is no development plan submitted to install a new bike rack or re-install the removed bike rack.

“Only if they refused to replace them as part of the development plan, would the [bylaw] take action,” said city spokesperson Ryan Shotton.

reporter@oakbaynews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Passenger jet makes emergency landing in Abbotsford after hitting birds
Next story
Unemployment rate in Greater Victoria drops to 3.3 per cent

Just Posted

Resident stunned at strata’s removal of bike rack

Village Walk building goes a year without required bike parking

Victoria to decide which properties get tax exemptions from 2020 to 2022

Three new properties set for approval while several non-profits didn’t meet requirements

VicPD officer injured by alleged impaired driver

Non-life threatening injuries render officer unable to work

Royal Society of Canada elects four University of Victoria researchers

Robert Gifford, James Tanaka, Rachel Cleves, Chris Darimont earn honours

View Royal bike park to officially open this weekend

Grand opening event to be held on Sept. 14 at View Royal Park

VIDEO: Federal election campaign begins with leaders in Ontario, Quebec and B.C.

Trudeau has asked governor general to dissolve Parliament and send voters to the polls on Oct. 21

Greater Victoria wanted list for the week of Sept. 10

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

POLL: Do you agree with recent survey results and support a permanent shift to Daylight Saving Time?

There are many things British Columbians are vocal about in the political… Continue reading

Libs, Tories start campaign in dead heat, with NDP, Greens tied: poll

Survey suggests Conservative support at 35 per cent nationally, Liberal at 34 per cent

VIDEO: What passengers saw after B.C. plane hit flock of birds and was forced to land

737 aircraft hit birds shortly after take off from Abbotsford International Airport

Nanaimo girl made it her mission to find the cat on the ‘missing’ poster

10-year-old Bella Salvino, on her bike, locates lost cat

Thousands of landowners on Trans Mountain pipeline route have yet to grant access

Such access is one of many hurdles that continue to delay construction of the expansion

Passenger jet makes emergency landing in Abbotsford after hitting birds

737 aircraft hit flock of birds shortly after takeoff

PHOTOS: B.C. firefighters scour through hurricane wreckage in Bahamas

Firefighters from Burnaby also on Great Abaco helping search through debris

Most Read