This document submitted to the District of Saanich shows the proposed layout for the Doral Forest Park project. Unspecified changes, however, are coming to the project.

Changes coming to proposed condo project near Elk Lake

Mike Geric Construction has informed neighbourhood association of possible changes

A proposed development in the Royal Oak neighbourhood near a popular regional park won’t be going to forward as initially planned.

Roger Graham, president of the Royal Oak Community Association (ROCA), has confirmed that Saanich-based Mike Geric Construction has informed the community association about potential to changes to the Doral Forest Park project on Elk Lake Drive.

“ROCA has been advised by [Mike] Geric [Construction] that revisions may be forthcoming, but we have seen no detail from [Mike] Geric [Construction] on this,” he said.

Graham said ROCA plans to discuss the letter in additional detail during a members’ forum on Jan. 30. He did not release the letter, saying that ROCA’s membership should have a chance to review before it becomes public. The Saanich News has also asked Mike Geric Construction for a copy of the letter.

Plans submitted to the District of Saanich call for 152 condominiums in four buildings in the 4700 block of Elk Lake Drive. If approved, the project would abut Elk/Beaver Lake Regional Park, a popular regional destination.

RELATED: Open house for Doral Forest 161-unit development on Elk Lake Drive

RELATED: Royal Oak in midst of building boom

Since ROCA currently lacks specific details about the proposed revisions, the association “will continue its internal review of the project based upon current known parameters of the project,” said Graham. “As the changes become known, we will ensure that ROCA members are made aware of them and will review accordingly. Not much we can do otherwise until we know what the specific changes are.”

While Saanich officially received the current proposal on July 11, 2018, planning for the project has been underway for several years, dating back as far as May 2013. Not surprisingly, the project has undergone revisions since then. On July 12, 2017, an open house presented the public with plans for a 161-unit development, since down-scaled to 152 units.

The area has seen a flurry of developments in recent years, none perhaps more prolific than the five-phased Travino development at 742 Travino Lane, beside Royal Oak middle school. But news of pending changes to the Doral Forest Park project suggests that the building boom in the Royal Oak area might be fading.

