Residents, businesses responsible for clearing snow

Most Greater Victoria sidewalks must be cleared of snow by 10 a.m.

Most sidewalks in downtown Victoria were clear of snow by 10 a.m. Monday morning. (Nina Grossman/News Staff)

Greater Victoria municipalities are reminding home and business owners to be diligent with snow removal.

The City of Victoria, which has more than 450 kilometres of sidewalks, says on its website that “a community effort is required to make sidewalks safe.” Under the city’s Streets and Traffic Bylaw, residents and businesses must remove ice and snow from sidewalks in front of their property by 10 a.m. every day.

The City also asks the public to use environmentally sensitive ice melt products and avoid rock salt.

As ❄️ flurries continue to fall, crews are busy clearing main roadways and high pedestrian areas. Help out your neighbours and clear sidewalks of ice and snow. Learn more: https://t.co/8V75QHiRm8 #yyj #yyjweather pic.twitter.com/GbEcOMpEM6 — City of Victoria (@CityOfVictoria) January 13, 2020

The District of Saanich says its crews aim to clear priority routes, such as emergency access routes, major roads, priority bus routes, steep residential hills and priority sidewalks and bridges within 24 hours of snowfall. The District asks residents to park their cars in their driveways to avoid being ‘snowed in’ and to shovel snow to the right side of their driveways (when facing the road).

The District says currently, its crews are not equipped to clear snow from bike lanes.

How about that snow?? We are preparing for the ongoing winter weather and encouraging residents to be aware of weather-related issues that could arise in the coming days, weeks and months. #Saanichhttps://t.co/dpmwDjFZf1 pic.twitter.com/kcrkrP9GoR — District of Saanich (@saanich) January 13, 2020

The City of Langford reminds property owners it is their responsibility to clear snow from and ice from footpaths bordering their property before 10 a.m. the day after a large snowfall.

The City asks anyone who is away from home to arrange for help in advance.

The Town of Sidney doesn’t specify a time that snow needs to be removed by but requests that residents remove snow from sidewalks in front of their dwellings.

Another five centimetres of snow is predicted for Victoria Monday with a 60 per cent chance of flurries on Tuesday. Check your municipality’s website for more information on snow removal tips and bylaws.

