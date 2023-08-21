Residents demand answers more than 3 months after devastating Sooke fire

‘You must consider the consequences for lack of information’

After a fire destroyed four buildings under construction at 6700 Steeple Chase, people living in Noblewood Place and Steeple Chase areas find themselves grappling with a sense of unease, demanding answers and accountability from the District of Sooke.

According to Fire Chief Ted Ruiter, the fire that broke out on May 2 is considered the biggest fire in the municipality in the past two years.

Four structures were on fire when fire crews arrived at 8:55 p.m., with approximately 30 firefighters and 10 apparatus responding, including utility and medical vehicles. RCMP, B.C. Ambulance and Fortis BC were also on the scene.

While the police made early evacuation efforts, the fire was compounded by traffic congestion that delayed the arrival of a ladder truck to the site, Ruiter said.

Fire investigators from Sooke Fire Rescue and the B.C. Fire Commissioner’s office ruled the fire accidental.

Affected homeowners, families, and tenants are feeling aggrieved due to the perceived lack of communication, comprehensive review and the delayed release of the fire report by the district.

Resident Dr. Elizabeth Ashworth said three months after the fire, the construction site had proceeded with little regard to the devastating fire incident, an action she considers disrespectful to residents who endured the blaze and its aftermath.

“You must consider the consequences for lack of information,” Ashworth told the council at a recent meeting. “This minimal communication led to rumours and assumptions to fill the information void.”

Physician Dr. Cynthia Ciezkis said while there were no physical injuries, there are likely emotional injuries, such as post-traumatic stress disorder, further underscoring the far-reaching impact on the community.

Residents also raised concerns about safety at construction sites, urging the district to suspend building permits until the hazards are eliminated.

Discussions with the property owner are ongoing, say district staff.

District staff and Mayor Maja Tait plan to meet with residents during the summer and will release the fire report to residents.

