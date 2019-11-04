Crews work to contain a gas leak in the 2700-block of Sooke Road on Monday afternoon. (Aaron Guillen/News Staff)

Homes evacuated for gas leak after car hits house in Langford

West Shore RCMP divert traffic in 2700-block of Sooke Road

West Shore RCMP say a family at home in a residence struck by a vehicle Monday afternoon was lucky.

The driver of the vehicle suffered a medical event and crashed in the 2700-block of Sooke Road. He was taken to hospital.

A mother and daughter were home and in the front room of the home, according to RCMP the mother routinely sits in the corner box by the window, where the truck drove into the home.

The vehicle lodged at the utility box of the home, disrupting hydro and causing a natural gas leak. Police evacuated residents in the immediate vicinity.

Traffic on Sooke Road is being diverted through Happy Valley Road and Luxton Road. Please be patient while emergency crews are working to contain the leak. RCMP do not have an estimated time as to when the road will re-open.

READ ALSO: Scammer fakes Victoria police caller ID in bid to scam West Shore woman


c.vanreeuwyk@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

 

Crews work to contain a gas leak in the 2700-block of Sooke Road on Monday afternoon. (Aaron Guillen/News Staff)

Previous story
Man arrested in North Cowichan after break and enter, sexual assault
Next story
Deja vu: Hungry otter kills three koi, forcing closure of Vancouver garden – again

Just Posted

University of Victoria Vikes take back-to-back national field hockey titles

Anna Mollenhauer named tournament MVP

CRD issues warning of toxic algae bloom at Thetis Lake

A swimming ban is in effect due to a blue-green algae bloom

Homes evacuated for gas leak after car hits house in Langford

West Shore RCMP divert traffic in 2700-block of Sooke Road

Porta-potties replace washrooms at Cadboro-Gyro Park until water main fixed

A water main broke Monday Nov. 4, prompting the closure of the washrooms

Victoria homeowners part of second class action spec tax challenge

Nine parties included in Supreme Court petition

VIDEO: UBC scientists use drones to study southern resident killer whales

Main question is whether endangered southern residents are getting enough chinook salmon

Greater Victoria 2019 holiday craft fair roundup

Get a jump on your holiday shopping

Man arrested in North Cowichan after break and enter, sexual assault

34-year old Kamal Bhoondpaul arrested Halloween night

Cats rescued from B.C. property had been shot with pellet guns

The feral cats had each been shot and had pellets embedded in them

ICBC needs brokers, online renewals ‘not a priority,’ David Eby says

Crashes, court cases driving Crown corporation costs

Police watchdog recommends criminal charges against Kamloops Mounties

The IIO is recommending charges against three Kamloops officers

Truck crashes into Buttle Lake west of Campbell River

A commercial truck drove off the highway and into Buttle Lake this… Continue reading

Is Abbotsford still B.C.’s Bible Belt?

Statistics suggest less than half of city’s residents call themselves Christians

After the election: The future of fish farms in the North Island

The Liberal Party pledged they would shut down open-net fish farming in B.C. by 2025.

Most Read