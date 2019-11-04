Homes evacuated for gas leak after car hits house in Langford

Crews work to contain a gas leak in the 2700-block of Sooke Road on Monday afternoon. (Aaron Guillen/News Staff)

West Shore RCMP say a family at home in a residence struck by a vehicle Monday afternoon was lucky.

The driver of the vehicle suffered a medical event and crashed in the 2700-block of Sooke Road. He was taken to hospital.

A mother and daughter were home and in the front room of the home, according to RCMP the mother routinely sits in the corner box by the window, where the truck drove into the home.

The vehicle lodged at the utility box of the home, disrupting hydro and causing a natural gas leak. Police evacuated residents in the immediate vicinity.

Traffic on Sooke Road is being diverted through Happy Valley Road and Luxton Road. Please be patient while emergency crews are working to contain the leak. RCMP do not have an estimated time as to when the road will re-open.

Traffic on Sooke Road is being diverted through Happy Valley Road and Luxton Road after a car crashed into a home, creating a natural gas leak #yyjtraffic pic.twitter.com/nj53wqC4lX — Goldstream News Gazette (@GoldstreamNews) November 4, 2019

