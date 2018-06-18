This photo shows a make-shift shelter in Cuthbert Holmes Park. The shelter appeared about a week ago and remains despite a bylaw giving authorities the power to seize private property left behind in public parks. (Photo submitted)

Residents fear return of campers to Cuthbert Holmes Park

Saanich Police deliver eviction notice to make-shift camp

Soiled underwear. Garbage. A table-top hockey game.

These are some of the items that residents living near Cuthbert Holmes Park have spotted inside the park, which they fear might once again become a refuge for campers, including some currently staying in Regina Park.

The items themselves have appeared around a make-shift shelter inside Cuthbert Holmes Park not far from a local shopping centre. The make-shift shelter appeared about a week ago, and Saanich Police have posted a note on its grafitti-covered outside in asking its occupant(s) to depart.

“Please dismantle your camp ASAP or it will be removed by Saanich Park/Police as mentioned above,” said Const. Richard Burdet in the note.

The note cites Saanich’s park management and control bylaw. Recent amendments passed in late April give authorities the right to seize any personal property left in any park including Cuthbert Holmes Park following concerns from area residents.

Dorothy Chambers, a local community activist, reiterated her support of the bylaw in praising the response of the municipality so far, but also urging it to step up.

Specifically, she expressed fears that the appearance of the make-shift shelter marks a return to the days before the amendments.

“On one hand, they [Saanich] have done a good job cleaning up [the area],” she said. “But on the other hand, there needs to be daily enforcement [of the bylaw].”

This said, arrangements to deal with the make-shift shelter are underway, she said.

Larger concerns loom though. As Saanich council prepares for a special council Thursday meeting to discuss the fate of the camp that remains near Uptown despite receiving an eviction notice earlier this month, area residents fear that some of the campers from the Uptown location might find their way into Cuthbert Holmes Park, where some of them have stayed before.

“That has been a concern that we as an association have discussed,” said Vera Wynn-Williams, vice-president of the Gorge-Tillicum Community Association. “I would hope Saanich has a strategy,” she said. “That [people moving from Regina Park to Cuthbert Holmes Park] would not be an unforeseen consequence,” she said.

Several dozen people including people who camped at Cuthbert Holmes have been living in Regina Park for several weeks now as part of a religious ceremony protesting homelessness and its leadership signalled the prospect of resistance to the eviction notice that Saanich issued in early June.

Previous story
Art Gallery of Greater Victoria expansion gets $6M boost from province

Just Posted

B.C. on right track with fishery council, says CRD director

Mike Hicks named to advisory group

Residents fear return of campers to Cuthbert Holmes Park

Saanich Police deliver eviction notice to make-shift camp

Art Gallery of Greater Victoria expansion gets $6M boost from province

Project many years in the making, but planned for current Rockland site

Washington State man facing murder charges in 1987 killing of Victoria couple

Two counts of aggravated first-degree murder filed against William Talbott II in Snohomish

Does a creature lurk beneath Cadboro Bay?

Researchers on hunt for Cadborosaurus, with sightings dating back centuries along the B.C. coast

REPLAY: B.C. this week in video

In case you missed it, here’s a look at replay-worthy highlights from across the province this week

5 fun things to do this weekend in Greater Victoria

Car Free YYJ, family fishing, Sooke bluegrass, walk for cancer and a mascot’s birthday

B.C. NHL prospect expected to make ‘full recovery’ after an incident in Calgary

Jordy Bellerive was injured in a reported house fire Saturday night

Saanich farmers’ market ready to plow ahead in 2018

The market returns for its second year July 8 with some minor changes

BC Lions defensive back Marcell Young levels streaker in home opener

Young hit the fan near one of the 45-yard lines

Police: Taxi driver who hit 8 Moscow pedestrians fell asleep

Two Mexican World Cup fans were among those hit

B.C. VIEWS: Orphans of our urban drug culture neglected again

Child advocate Bernard Richard leaves B.C. with harsh message

From marijuana beer to pot cookies, Canadian companies creating cannabis edibles

Manufacturers think that edibles will do well with users who don’t want to smoke or vape

Privacy lawyer warns against victim blaming in recent sextortion scams

Perpetrators get sexual photos of the victim and threaten to share them with friends and families

Most Read