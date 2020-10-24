Mitzi Dean takes early lead in Esquimalt-Metchosin riding

An estimated 12,000 mail-in ballots were requested in the Esquimalt-Metchosin riding

NDP’s Mitzi Dean has taken an early lead in Esquimalt-Metchosin.

With 33 of 79 ballot boxes reported, Dean is leading with 1,235 votes, followed by Andy MacKinnon (Green) with 615, RJ Senko (Liberal) with 352, and Desta McPherson (independent) with 41.

Due to the pandemic, more British Columbians have decided to vote by mail-in ballot than ever before. Election results won’t be finalized until after Nov. 6, when those mail-in ballots are counted. An estimated 12,166 mail-in ballot packages were requested by voters in the Esquimalt-Metchosin riding.

Early voting for the 2020 provincial election has broken records, according to data released by Elections BC Thursday (Oct. 22).

The agency said 681,055 people cast their ballot during seven days of advanced voting that ended Wednesday, compared to 614,389 in 2017. In 2013, there were 366,558 people who voted in advance and 290,220 in 2009, with fewer yet in earlier elections.

In the Esquimalt-Metchosin riding, 10,232 people cast advance ballots, of the 41,312 registered voters in the riding.

Across B.C., a total of 724,279 mail-in ballots were requested and 497,900 have been returned to Elections BC, as of Friday, Oct. 23. This represents approximately 69 per cent.

There are roughly 3.5 million registered voters in the province.

EDITOR’S NOTE: Due to the ongoing pandemic, Elections BC estimates that roughly 35 per cent of voters used mail-in ballots, which will be counted beginning on Nov. 6. This means that tonight’s election results may change.

