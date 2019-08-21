Residents warned of noise and traffic inconvenience during Sidney fire hall demolition

Teardown begins in earnest of the former Sidney fire hall on Wednesday, Aug. 21. (Dale Naftel/News Staff)

Demolition of the former Sidney fire hall on Third Street amped up Wednesday morning.

Last Friday morning, residents in the area received a letter from the Town of Sidney giving notice of work to start later that day.

Residents are warned to expect noise and mild traffic inconvenience Monday to Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. and on Saturday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

READ ALSO: New buildings approved for old Sidney fire hall site

READ ALSO: Renegotiation fails, fire hall redevelopment to proceed as planned



c.vanreeuwyk@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter