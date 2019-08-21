Residents warned of noise and traffic inconvenience during Sidney fire hall demolition

Demolition of the former Sidney fire hall on Third Street amped up Wednesday morning.
Serious teardown underway in #Sidney on the former fire hall. #yyj pic.twitter.com/eyEDqo3vRH
— Peninsula News (@PeninsulaNews) August 21, 2019
Last Friday morning, residents in the area received a letter from the Town of Sidney giving notice of work to start later that day.
Residents are warned to expect noise and mild traffic inconvenience Monday to Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. and on Saturday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
