Teardown begins in earnest of the former Sidney fire hall on Wednesday, Aug. 21. (Dale Naftel/News Staff)

Residents warned of noise and traffic inconvenience during Sidney fire hall demolition

Work started last Friday, continues this week

Demolition of the former Sidney fire hall on Third Street amped up Wednesday morning.

Last Friday morning, residents in the area received a letter from the Town of Sidney giving notice of work to start later that day.

Residents are warned to expect noise and mild traffic inconvenience Monday to Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. and on Saturday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

READ ALSO: New buildings approved for old Sidney fire hall site

READ ALSO: Renegotiation fails, fire hall redevelopment to proceed as planned


Trans Mountain gives contractors 30 days to get workers, supplies ready for pipeline

