Respiratory cases climb at B.C. Children’s Hospital emergency room

Hospital says 44 % of kids’ visits to the emergency department involve respiratory illness

British Columbia’s Children’s Hospital says it’s seen a steady rise in the number of children coming in with respiratory symptoms.

The hospital says in a statement that about 44 per cent of total visits from children to the emergency department involve respiratory illness.

It says families need to consider their care options, including everything from calling 911 if a child has difficulty breathing to calling 811 for health advice any time of the day.

Dr. Garth Meckler a pediatric physician in emergency medicine at Children’s said that when emergency departments are busy, they need to focus on the most urgent issues and this can mean a longer wait for children with less urgent concerns.

As part of the planning for increased visits, the hospital says it has put measures in place to help patient flow, expand in-patient beds and increase staff in the emergency department, as available.

It also reminds people that all staff, care providers and visitors must wear a medical mask in areas where patients are receiving care.