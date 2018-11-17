The E&N dayliner crosses Admirals Road in Esquimalt. (Black Press file photo)

Restoring rail may be better than bus rapid transit according to Langford councillor

Coun. Lanny Seaton says rail is a simple way to travel

Reinstating rail service to the Island may be a better solution than buses, according to Langford Coun. Lanny Seaton.

The Island Corridor Foundation is hosting a series of town halls this month to talk to the public about plans to bring rail service back to the Island.

The foundation’s chief executive, Larry Stevenson, said feedback at the town halls has been positive so far with many people showing support for the project and Seaton agrees.

READ MORE: Island Corridor Foundation optimistic about restoring rail service

Seaton said people have been deterred from restoring rail in the past because of the $150 million price tag associated with it but he said the idea that it is expensive is a fallacy.

The money would not be spent all at once, Seaton said, as service would come back incrementally. Additionally, Seaton said that bus rapid transit and paying to build another road or lane would cost a lot as well.

“Everybody wants to put a big price tag on it,” Seaton said. “You’re going to have to subsidize whatever you do — buses or trains.”

And while Seaton admits the train would not alleviate traffic congestion completely, he said it would be a step in the right direction.

“There’s not one solution to the whole traffic problem,” Seaton said.

Seaton attended a town hall with the Island Corridor Foundation in Esquimalt and said many people showed their support for the return of rail service.

READ MORE: Island Corridor Foundation to hold public meetings around Island

He said with more people moving to the area, rail would be a good way to get people to work downtown. Seaton added it’s either that or move government offices to the West Shore.

“The trouble is everybody’s found out that Langford is not such a bad place to live,” Seaton said.

Seaton recalled riding train systems in London, England and Vancouver and said his commutes were very simple. He said the problem is that people here just aren’t used to the concept of rail yet.

Rail is also a more eco-friendly option compared to buses, according to Seaton, and are less expensive to operate.

Seaton said limited land makes it difficult to just build extra roads to alleviate congestion and with rail crossings that are already built, he said it is not an unrealistic idea to restore rail service.

shalu.mehta@goldstreamgazette.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Road rescue near Sayward points to volunteer need
Next story
Don’t sign USMCA until LGBTQ language excised, U.S. lawmakers urge Trump

Just Posted

Restoring rail may be better than bus rapid transit according to Langford councillor

Coun. Lanny Seaton says rail is a simple way to travel

Gingerbread Showcase returns for another year of delicious fun in Victoria

Funds raised from the event support Habitat for Humanity Victoria’s build in Central Saanich

Pearkes book sale will have 15,000 titles

Some seek volume of books while others hunt early editions in annual Saanich sale

Lavigne steps Under the Mistletoe in Victoria to kick off holiday season

Under the Mistletoe is on Tuesday, Dec. 4 at the Royal Theatre

Colwood mayor pitches ferry as commuter alternative

Mayor Rob Martin says different modes of transportation need to be considered

Unique technology gives children with special needs more independent play

UVic’s CanAssist refined seven prototypes aided by $1.5M government contribution

Greater Victoria holiday craft fair roundup for Nov. 16 to 18

Check off all of the items on your shopping list at these great events

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers wanted list for the week of Nov. 14

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

B.C. teacher’s Amazing Race takes students on Canada-wide adventure

Agassiz high school students say they had the experience of a life time

Don’t sign USMCA until LGBTQ language excised, U.S. lawmakers urge Trump

The trade agreement, forged after 13 months of tense negotiations between Canada and the U.S. is scheduled for Nov. 30

US official: US intel says prince ordered Khashoggi killing

Vice-President Mike Pence told reporters that ‘the murder of Jamal Khashoggi was an atrocity.’

Car thieves on cam: ‘You know what’d be funny? If this was a bait car’

Two men stole a bait car in Kelowna

Canada’s health system commendable overall but barriers to care remain: UN

The United Nations says Canada’s health care system is “commendable” overall but vulnerable groups still face barriers to quality care.

Road rescue near Sayward points to volunteer need

Fire department recruits can be tough for small, remote communities

Most Read