Retired air force officer bookends career with trip to Whistler for Invictus

Prince Harry presented medals to athletes in alpine skiing, biathlon

Recently retired air force office Lee Jarratt competes in alpine skiing Feb. 11, 2025 as part of the 2025 Invictus Games in Vancouver and Whistler.

1 / 1 Recently retired air force office Lee Jarratt competes in alpine skiing Feb. 11, 2025 as part of the 2025 Invictus Games in Vancouver and Whistler. Advertisement

Lee Jarratt figured she would bookend her military career with trips to Whistler – except this time she was celebrating as an athlete in the 2025 Invictus Games.

Also competing in sitting volleyball and swimming, Jarratt was in Whistler Tuesday (Feb. 11) to compete in alpine skiing.

“I was in Whistler 31 years ago, before I left for the military,” Jarratt told Black Press Media after finishing her run. “I left two weeks later and now I’m back 31 years later to close out my career.”

Jarratt, who wanted to end her military career on a positive note, recently retired out of the military.

Originally from Alberta, Jarratt currently lives in Petawawa, Ont. Her military career in the air force has taken her across Canada, including Victoria, Comox, Gagetown, Winnipeg, Edmonton and Kingston.

She was diagnosed with fibromyalgia in 2016, according to her profile on Soldier On. She silently struggled with her mental health following the diagnosis.

Jarratt joined the Canadian Invictus team as a way to demonstrate that her illness doesn’t define her.

She said she initially felt some nerves at the top of the run, and while “it was a little touch and go,” she made it through.

Alpine skiing was just one of several sports athletes competed in for the second day in Whistler. Athletes also competed in snowboarding, skeleton and biathlon.

More to come.