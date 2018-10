Nine-year-old Bondo worked with VicPD K9 unit until his retirement in May

VicPD police dog Bondo will be added to the wall of honour in the lobby of the Victoria police station.

The retired member of the Victoria Police K9 unit died over the weekend. Bondo, who worked with the unit from December 2010 until May 2018, was 9 years old.

In a tweet, VicPD said Bondo will be added to the wall of honour in the lobby of the station.

“Our thoughts are with Bondo’s handler and family.”

