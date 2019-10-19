Hoards of the undead swarmed the streets of Victoria for the annual Zombie Walk in 2018. This year’s event is set for Oct. 26 beginning at Centennial Square. (Black Press File Photo)

Return of the undead: Victoria Zombie Walk hits the streets

Hundreds of zombies expected for annual event Oct. 26 in Centennial Square

An upcoming downtown Victoria event has a unique set of rules for participants, including “no biting” and “no smearing blood.”

This can only mean one thing: The Victoria Zombie Walk is back.

The annual flash-mob encourages participants to go all-out in their undead decorum; that means torn clothes, an exaggerated gait and why not throw in a moan or two? And let’s not forget blood– lots of fake blood is encouraged (but again, keep it to yourself, don’t spread it on other people).

Also discouraged is the use of fireworks and firecrackers, or fake weapons. Other than that, the hoard is welcome to get into its role.

The family-friendly event will begin around 3 p.m. on Saturday Oct. 26 at Centennial Square, with the march beginning at 3:30. The event is scheduled to continue until 5:30 p.m.

For more information, follow the event’s Facebook page.

A participant in the 2017 Zombie Walk got into character (Black Press File Photo)

