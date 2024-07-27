Revelstoke ladies serve highway hotdogs to wildfire evacuees

Revelstoke local, Debbie Bye grills hot dogs for evacuees fleeing wildfires.

Helpless isn't in the vocabulary of Revelstoke local, Debbie Bye.

Like many others, after watching wildfires devastate communities like Jasper, Alberta, and Golden, B.C., she wondered what she could do to help.

"I've been reading about people opening up their homes and I don't have that, so I thought, what can I do?" said Bye.

The answer to that question was hot dogs. Bye loaded her jeep with her grill, and headed to the Revelstoke Service Stop on Thursday July, 25, and again on Friday, July 26 to grill hot dogs for evacuees. She will return again on Saturday, July, 27 at 2 p.m.

The response from the evacuees and the community has been overwhelming. Folks dropped off fresh fruit, produce and money, such as a one hundred dollar donation from Dan Boltwood to help support her cause.

Bye was able to feed a group fleeing Jasper who left with only the clothes on their backs. "They had less than 3 hours to get out of Jasper...when they saw me, they were pretty tired and hungry," said Bye.

Besides providing evacuees with nourishment, Bye has also been able to provide support as people stopped for some respite and a chat. Bye reflected on a lady fleeing Jasper who is a hotel manager, and had to ensure that her 50 employees got out safely. "She stopped in and chatted awhile with us, and also left with only the clothes on her back," said Bye.

She directed the hotel manager to the thrift stores in town.

For Bye, the decision to make hot dogs for the evacuees was an easy one. "What I've seen has moved me. I can't imagine being in that situation," said Bye.