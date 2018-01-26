GoFundMe

Revelstoke man searches for missing plane, couple

Roland Lamarre is spending his own time and money searching for a plane that went missing in November

Driven by the hope he will find answers to a two-month-old mystery, Roland Lamarre is searching the mountains near Revelstoke.

For the last 20 years, Lamarre has been searching for missing people near Revelstoke, which is why when he heard that a plane had possibly gone down in the area he immediately jumped into action.

On Nov. 25, 2017, a plane flown by Edmonton pilot Dominic Neron with one passenger, his girlfriend Ashley Bourgeault, left Penticton but failed to arrive in Edmonton.

RELATED: Search area for missing plane downsized

The military conducted a search using resources in the air and on the ground at that time. The plane last transmitted a signal in the Revelstoke area and Neron’s phone last pinged off a cell tower in that area as well.

After the Victoria Joint Rescue Coordination Centre called off their search, the families of the missing couple started their own quest to find out what happened.

RELATED: New development in missing plane near Revelstoke

Lamarre began his search for the plane right after it was reporting missing in the area. According to a GoFundMe page, Lamarre often searches over very difficult terrain; however, he does have his special companion with him, Goldie the dog.

On a CPP disability pension, the Revelstoke resident uses all of his own resources and funds to search for missing people.

“I just can’t do it alone anymore, to cover the cost of everything, I need your help. I have to find a way to raise some funds so I can get back out there and start searching for that plane again,” he said online.

Tony Romeyn, a friend of Lammare’s, started the GoFundMe page to help the good Samaritan with his quest and also assist the families in finding the answers they are looking for.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C. breaks record for number of transplant donations
Next story
Billionaire couple’s death deemed a targeted double homicide

Just Posted

Operator of Esquimalt trampoline park chain reacts to Richmond tragedy

Parks have numerous safety standards, but users must sign an injury waiver

Sooke artist featured in U.S. craft magazine

Local artist Dana Sitar says she has been creating wearable art since she was a young girl

UPDATE: ‘My husband is my hero’

Man faces charges after homeowner detains suspect in Oak Bay break and enter

Suspect sought after near head-on collision with Sooke Mounties

Police search wooded area in East Sooke for suspect

UPDATE: Tsawout First Nation sues for the return of James Island

Civil claim alleges province, feds failed to live up to terms of an 1852 treaty

First Nations return donations, anti-Site C stakes to B.C. government

Treaty 8 Chiefs say Premier John Horgan and other cabinet ministers betrayed their commitment

Victoria Health Show this weekend

Dozens of exhibitors will showcase the latest trends in physical fitness and healthy nutrition

Man goes missing from Victoria

Daniel George Jones may have travelled to Campbell River

Marijuana dispensary raided in Cawston

One person arrested, undisclosed amount of cannabis products seized

Python and other animals seized after SPCA search south of Nanaimo

B.C. SPCA and B.C. Conservation Officer Service executed search warrant last week

GoFundMe launched to fight oil-tanker moratorium

Chiefs Council says the oil-tanker ban harms Indigenous economic opportunity in northwest B.C.

Trustee says school-naming policies should reflect B.C.’s multiculturalism

Idea stems from Vancouver’s apology for historic discrimination against people of Chinese descent

Group wants more charging stations connecting B.C. communities

Community Energy Association eye idea of stations connecting Kamloops with Haida Gwaii

RCMP recruits ‘deeply afraid’ to speak out about alleged sex abuse: Lawyer

Halifax police spokeswoman Carol McIsaac said force has received 50 complaints from both men, women

Most Read