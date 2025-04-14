Revelstoke Mountain Resort fined $78K for 2023 vehicle rollover that injured one

WorkSafeBC says Revelstoke Mountain Resort made "high-risk violations"; RMR says it's taken "comprehensive steps" the last two years to prevent similar incidents

WorkSafeBC has fined Revelstoke's ski resort $78,370 for multiple "high-risk violations" that it says caused a utility vehicle to roll down an embankment in fall 2023 and injure its driver.

Imposing the penalty on March 12, 2025, WorkSafeBC reported that Revelstoke Mountain Resort (RMR) staff had been using the vehicle to transport parking signage, when one worker backed it over a steep slope.

They sustained "serious injuries" as the vehicle tumbled over.

Summarizing its incident report to Black Press Media, WorkSafeBC said an on-site investigation found no curb or guardrail had been installed along the parking lot's edge, no rear-view mirror had been fitted on the vehicle, and inadequate training and supervision had been provided for the driver to ensure they could navigate steep terrain and were wearing a seat belt.

RMR "failed to ensure a curb was installed wherever there was a danger of a vehicle or equipment running over the edge of an elevated area," WorkSafeBC said. "In addition, the firm failed to provide its workers with the information, instruction, training, and supervision necessary to ensure their health and safety. These were all high-risk violations."

In a response to Black Press Media, RMR noted the incident occurred in fall 2023, and confirmed a team member had sustained serious injuries from it.

"Our thoughts continue to be with the individual, their family and loved ones, and their co-workers who continue to live with the impacts from this incident," RMR said, adding that employees' and guests' safety, care and well-being are its number-one priority.

"Since this 2023 incident, we have taken comprehensive steps to learn from and strengthen prevention and preparation practices to bolster safety across all operations."

Black Press Media is submitting a Freedom of Information (FOI) request to WorkSafeBC for the full incident report and will update this story when it has been obtained.