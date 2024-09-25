Revelstoke Mountie could be charged following collision with 2 pedestrians

The Independent Investigations Office (IIO) of B.C. has forwarded a report to Crown for consideration of charges

An RCMP officer could face charges for an incident that took place in Revelstoke in November 2023.

According to the Independent Investigations Office (IIO) of B.C. at about 4:35 p.m. on Nov. 4, 2023, an off-duty RCMP officer was involved in a collision with two pedestrians, a man and a woman, in a crosswalk at the intersection of 4th Street and Campbell Avenue.

The two parties involved in the collision were both affected and taken to hospital for treatment. Since the incident, it has been confirmed that one of the individuals involved in the collision injuries was determined to meet the threshold of serious harm, as defined by the Police Act.

Shortly after the incident, the IIO was notified and began an investigation.

Chief Civilian Director Jessica Berglund reviewed the evidence after the investigation was completed.

Berglund determined that "reasonable grounds exist to believe that the officer may have committed an offence in relation to the use of their vehicle."

The IIO has now forwarded a report to the BC Prosecution Service for consideration of charges.

In order for charges to be approved, the BC Prosecution Service "must be satisfied that there is a substantial likelihood of conviction based on the evidence gathered by the IIO, and that prosecution be required in the public interest."