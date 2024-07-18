Revelstoke remembers fallen firefighter 1 year later

Firefighters laid down to tools to honour Devyn Gale from Revelstoke lost her life while working with the BC Wildfire Service

A year after firefighter, Devyn Gale from Revelstoke lost her life while working with the BC Wildfire Service on a small fire near Hiren Creek, northwest of her hometown, on July 13, 2023, crews laid down their tools to honour her life.

Members of the BC Wildfire Service and their partners in the field, put down their tools to observe a moment of silence to remember Gale on July 13, 2024.

"The tragic loss of Devyn Gale continues to be heartbreaking for family, friends, colleagues and all British Columbians. This remains a tremendous loss for everyone involved with the BC Wildfire Service and Ministry of Forests," said Minister of Forests, Bruce Ralston.

Revelstoke Mayor Gary Sulz also honoured a moment of silence for Gale.

"It's a very emotional time for the community. BC Wildfire Service put down their tools and stopped what they were doing at 11 a.m. on Saturday in honour of Devyn - my wife, Chrissie, and I did the same," said Mayor Sulz.

There are currently over 100 wildfires listed as out of control in British Columbia.

Minister Ralston acknowledged the hard work and toll that fighting fires has on firefighting crews, especially during the anniversary of Gale's death.

“I am grateful for the extraordinary efforts of our firefighting crews and my hearts are with them on this anniversary. It is my profound hope that the actions we are taking will increase the safety of all wildland firefighters in B.C.,” said Minister Ralston.