Revelstoke ski resort nominated best in Canada for 11th year

Revelstoke Mountain Resort again makes finals for World Ski Awards, having won in 2016 and 2020

Revelstoke's ski resort is "honoured" to make the finals for the 11th time in this year's World Ski Awards, with a chance to beat out Lake Louise as Canada's best for the third year.

Revelstoke Mountain Resort (RMR) has once again landed the nominee list among 10 others for the best-voted ski resort in the country, in these awards' 13th year running since 2013.

"We're honoured to be nominated for Canada's Best Ski Resort 2025 in the 13th annual World Ski Awards!" RMR shared on Facebook this week. "If you've shredded pow in Greely, dropped into North Bowl, or carved down Hot Sauce, you already know: Revelstoke is where the stoke lives."

Though no small feat for a ski resort, making the nominee list has become the usual over the last decade for RMR, which has reached the finals every year since 2015.

It previously won Canada's best ski resort in 2016 and 2020, but Lake Louise Ski Resort, also once again among this year's finalists, has taken the accolade every other year since 2013.

RMR is asking the Revelstoke community to "show some love and vote stoke" ahead of this year's awards ceremony, in hopes of scoring Revelstoke its third triumph as best in the country. Voting opened June 23 and runs for 16 weeks, closing Oct. 10.

Also in the 2025 nominee pool for Canada's best ski resort are Banff Sunshine Village, Big White Ski Resort, Fernie Alpine Resort, Panorama Mountain Resort, RED Mountain Resort, Sun Peaks Resort, Mont Tremblant Ski Resort, Whistler Blackcomb and Whitewater Ski Resort.

To vote on this year's finalists, visit worldskiawards.com/nominees/2025.