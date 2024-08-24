Revelstoke's Frontier Motel restaurant goes up in flames

The restaurant was destroyed, but crews were able to save the nearby motel rooms and gas station

The Frontier Motel restaurant in Revelstoke was destroyed by fire around midnight Saturday, Aug. 24, 2024.

The historic Frontier Motel restaurant in Revelstoke was destroyed by fire overnight.

According to Revelstoke Fire Rescue Services, the downtown restaurant building was fully involved upon crews' arrival. Multiple engines responded and crews worked to contain the blaze while evacuating all guests from the motel rooms.

Other nearby structures were spared, thanks to the work of firefighters.

"Through their hard work, fire crews were successful in saving the Fas Gas, and the Frontier hotel rooms. There was not damage to the Chevron or other nearby structures," Revelstoke Fire Rescue Services said in a Facebook post.

"Crews will be on scene for some time. No injuries have been reported to fire crews or occupants."

The cause of the fire is under investigation but it is not being considered suspicious.

City councillor Tim Palmer said on Facebook he heard sirens through the rain around midnight on Aug. 24.

"This morning we learned that our firefighters and ESS (Emergency Support Services) were called to a fire devouring the historic Frontier Motel. Fortunately, no one was hurt and ESS was able to find accommodation for guests staying at the motel," Palmer wrote.

Palmer said the motel received damage but added firefighters did "an amazing job on reducing damage."

"Huge thanks to our firefighters for their tremendous effort and BCAS, RCMP, Fortis, B.C. Hydro, and ESS for all your assistance," fire chief Steven DeRousie said.