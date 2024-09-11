Review raps RCMP's 'unreasonable' arrest of man at B.C. old growth protest

RCMP officer who wore unauthorized 'Thin Blue Line' patch acted unreasonably, broke policy

The federal police watchdog says B.C. Mounties acted unreasonably when they arrested a man for refusing to submit to a "warrantless search" in the Fairy Creek exclusion zone.

The Civilian Review and Complaints Commission for the RCMP released its summary of its final report Wednesday (Sept. 11) into the September 2021 incident. The commission found that the "broad exclusion zones and checkpoints" used by members of the RCMP's Community-Industry Response Group were unreasonable, and that an officer unreasonably wore a 'Thin Blue Line' patch – an image of the Canada flag in black and white with a blue line horizontally through the centre to represent police – on their uniform.

The review also concluded that the practice of searching people who were looking to cross into "what is an unreasonable exclusion zone" violates their rights and freedoms and it was unreasonable for RCMP members at the protest site to remove their name tags.

In 2020, Teal Cedar Products Ltd. obtained permits to build forest service roads for logging on the southwest of Vancouver Island. The permits included 12 hectares of old growth in an area called Fairy Creek watershed, but it faced opposition because some of the trees were up to 1,000 years old and irreplaceable. An organized group of protesters set up camps to prevent any old-growth logging in the area.

On April 1, 2021, the Supreme Court of B.C. granted a civil injunction to Teal Cedar that prohibited anyone from obstructing access to the forest service roads, but it allowed people to participate in lawful, peaceful and safe protest if they complied with the injunction.

The injunction allowed RCMP "to arrest and remove anyone" who knew of the order, but police had "reasonable and probable grounds" to believe they were contravening the order.

When RCMP began enforcing the injunction they used "temporary exclusion zones," which were areas with tightly controlled access. Officers also set up "access control points" outside of the exclusion zones to "restrict entry to people who met certain conditions."

RCMP investigation into the complaint

In September 2021, a man was hiking along a forest service road in the Fairy Creek area with a group of friends. When they came up to an access control point, two RCMP officers told the group they had to search their backpacks and provide identification before going further. The group refused and the man and one other person were arrested.

An RCMP investigation into the man's compaint found that the officers were acting within their legal authority when they blocked his way and demanded the search. RCMP also said that officers didn't have to wear name tags, but the one officer was in breach of police by wearing the patch.

The man then asked the commission to review his complaint.

The commission reviewed a video – recorded by a friend of the man – of the interaction. It showed the RCMP officers telling the group they needed to provide photo ID and agree to searches of their bags before going further. The man asked if it was legal and for the officers to identify themselves and the "quickly" read out their badge numbers but wouldn't repeat them when asked. The officers refused to tell the group their names.

He told the officers he wouldn't allow them to search his bag, adding "I think you're going to have to arrest me." The officers told him he could just leave, but he said his constitutional rights were at stake. Mounties gave him a final chance to leave, he refused and the officers told him he was under arrest.

Unreasonable access control points, exclusion zones and searches

The RCMP's practice was to search all bags and backpacks of anyone trying to enter the area, as well as require everyone to provide identification.

RCMP explained the access control points were necessary to "prevent protesters from parking vehicles on the road as obstructions, and from bringing materials and equipment into the injunction area to construct obstacles." The ID checks were to ensure protesters who had been previously arrested for breaching the injunction didn't return.

The man had never tried to cross through the access control point, and the commission found the access control point and the exclusion zone violated several of his rights, including the common law right to move freely.

Police can conduct warrantless searches, but only under specific circumstances. The commission found that none of those exceptions applied in this case and there was "no evidence there was a serious risk of violence or even that weapons were being brought into the exclusion zone."

The commission is also completing a separate systemic investigation of the activities and operations of the Community-Industry Response Group in B.C.

The systemic investigation will review and determine whether policies, procedures, guidelines and training: clearly define the RCMP's and the Community-Industry Response Group's authorities, roles and requirements; are consistent case law of the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms; and reflect previous relevant recommendations from the commission.

