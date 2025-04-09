 Skip to content
Reward to identify trapper responsible for injured coyote near Osoyoos

The charity is offering $1,000 for information that identifies and potentially convicts the person or persons responsible
Brennan Phillips
A coyote reportedly injured by a trap near Osoyoos has spurred a wildlife charity to offer a $1,000 reward to identify the person responsible. (Wikimedia Commons)

An Osoyoos coyote that has been spotted with only three paws and a severed paw found in a trap have spurred a wildlife charity to offer a reward for more information. 

The Fur-Bearers is offering $1,000 for the identification and conviction of the person(s) responsible, if any violations of laws around trapping are found to have taken place.

The charity, founded in 1953, received multiple reports from residents who spotted the injured coyote around Anarchist Mountain beginning in February. According to the Fur-Bearers, a severed paw was found in a trap as well. 

“This coyote is suffering in a way no animal should have to as a result of the use of a trap,” says Lesley Fox, executive director at the Fur-Bearers. “We expect that this reward may help investigators identify the person or persons responsible and, should they determine a violation took place, lead to a conviction.

"It’s vital that communities throughout British Columbia continue to report these issues to the BC COS tip-line and help ensure wildlife are protected from potentially illegal and dangerous activities.”

The BC Conservation Officer Service is currently investigating the incident. 

To contact the service with information, you can call the RAPP (Report All Poachers and Polluters) line at 1-877-952-7277.

About the Author: Brennan Phillips

Brennan was raised in the Okanagan and is thankful every day that he gets to live and work in one of the most beautiful places in Canada.
