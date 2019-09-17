Reynolds Secondary principal pens letter to parents after student involved in fatal crash

Various supports available to students, staff and community

Police and coroners responded to the scene at Cumberland and Union Roads following a fatal collision. (Kendra Crighton/News Staff)

Parents and guardians of children who attend Reynolds Secondary School received a letter from Principal Tom Aerts on Monday addressing the fatal crash involving a 16-year-old student.

A 19-year-old man on a motorcycle was killed at the intersection of Cumberland and Union Roads around noon on Monday after being struck by a vehicle driven by the student. According to police, the 16-year-old is under investigation for dangerous operation of a motor vehicle.

In the letter to parents, Aerts explained that the student involved in the crash was unharmed and noted that all who were involved or who witnessed the incident are receiving support.

The School District 61 (SD61) Critical Incident Response Team was on site on Monday and Tuesday to support the students, staff and community, said SD61 communications representative Lisa McPhail. Counselling staff from Reynolds Secondary will also continue to be available at the school.

Aerts went on to note that the school will only be sharing information made pubic by police. He also asked for the school community’s assistance in managing speculations and comments on social media regarding the incident.

“As the Reynolds community, our thoughts and condolences are with all involved in this tragic incident,” wrote Aerts. “If you feel your child needs further support please contact the school.”

