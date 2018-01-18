The Victoria School District will consider reopening formerly closed school sites such as Richmond elementary in Saanich. Travis Paterson/News Staff

Richmond, Uplands will need seismic upgrades to reopen

Richmond elementary could be replaced with new building, if needed

If Greater Victoria School District 61 is going to reopen Richmond and Uplands schools, they’d like to first upgrade them seismically.

This is the latest discussion to come from the SD61 operations committee meeting on Monday night.

With the coming growth in the SD61 population, the board has launched a language review committee to anticipate those needs for French and English track students. At the same time there is also a boundary review committee looking into the disbursement of students and how the borders of school catchments – which are now heavily focused on neighbourhoods – should be designated. That includes the contingency of reopening Richmond and Uplands.

So far, Richmond and Uplands have had preliminary assessments and both are graded as high risk, said SD61 secretary-treasurer Mark Walsh.

Figuring out where Richmond and Uplands would fit in with the list of 10 SD61 schools that are currently scheduled for seismic upgrading is a challenge that will need to be sorted, should SD61 wish to reopen either of the schools.

“Even with the ministry’s ambitious agenda it’s going to be about a decade to get to,” Walsh said.

The estimate to upgrade Richmond is based on recent SD61 seismic projects and, at $7 to $10 million, are high enough to warrant discussion of building an entirely new school.

“Again, it’s very early but if it came to that [$10 million], a new school may well come in, depending on the size, at about the same cost,” Walsh said.

In the meantime, Richmond and Uplands remain as SD61 assets and are not considered schools by the Ministry of Education. It’s how Richmond has been able to function as a swing school, hosting students for a year while other schools were upgraded, such as George Jay and Cloverdale in recent years.

The district also owns the beautiful brick Lampson school in Esquimalt (leased by the French public school district), which was actually upgraded shortly after the codes were updated in the early 1990s, as well as Bank Street, Tolmie (which houses SD61 offices), Sundance elementary, and the Quadra warehouse facility, currently housing the Vancouver Island School of Arts.

Though there were more stringent registration rules put in place this year, SD61 continues to have room at nearly all of its schools to accommodate their respective catchment areas.

Willows, for instance, is down by 30 kids (below 600) where as it drew much attention for turning students away when it was at 625 last year. Oaklands is at capacity, using new portables added in September.

reporter@saanichnews.com

Previous story
Heritage Minister wants zero tolerance for harassment in entertainment industry
Next story
Foreign workers sleeping in Alberta Burger King basement

Just Posted

UPDATE: Island Health says no need for alarm over needle prick incidents in Victoria

Briefing followed meeting between Island Health, downtown service providers

Pension fund sell off won’t affect Royal Bay development plans

GableCraft, SeaCliff purchase land

Plans in place for Cordova Bay commercial development

Staff approve proposal for 91 residential units and 46,797 commercial space for Cordova Bay

Central Saanich police chase down speeding biker

A motorcyclist from the Lower Mainland was caught on the Tsawout reserve… Continue reading

False missile alert for Central Saanich councillor

While on vacation in Hawaii, Central Saanich Councillor Alicia Holman was awoken… Continue reading

B.C. cougar kitten rescued after mother struck by vehicle

Conservation Officers find home for young kitten found dehydrated and frostbitten near Williams Lake

Saanich signals support for in-fill developments in Gorge-Tillicum

The Gorge-Tillicum neighbourhood continues to experience infill. Council’s committee-of-the-whole signaled Saanich’s support… Continue reading

B.C. out of the running for Amazon’s next headquarters

Toronto is the only Canadian city left in the running despite the province backing Metro Vancouver’s bid for new Amazon headquarters

B.C. hockey player nominated for Hobey Baker Award

Myles Powell is a forward at Rochester Institute of Technology

Post interest rate hike debt tips

What to do about your debt and mortgages after the interest rate hike

Foreign workers sleeping in Alberta Burger King basement

Alberta Health Services said its inspectors found foreign workers sleeping in the basement of the Lethbridge restaurant

Court application halts release of bread price-fixing documents

Bread price-fixing documents won’t be unsealed Thursday, Loblaw says

Pharrell and N.E.R.D to headline NBA All-Star halftime show

11-time Grammy winner Pharrell and his hip hop-rock band N.E.R.D. will headline the halftime show at the 2018 NBA All-Star game in Los Angeles

Heritage Minister wants zero tolerance for harassment in entertainment industry

Heritage Minister Melanie Joly had two meetings to discuss harassment in the film, TV and theatre worlds

Most Read