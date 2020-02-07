Ride-hailing company gets green light to operate in Greater Victoria

Kabu is the first ride-hailing service to be approved by the Passenger Transportation Board in the Okanagan-Kootenays-Cariboo region. (Facebook)

Two more ridesharing companies have received the green light to operate on B.C. roads, including in Greater Victoria.

The Passenger Transportation Board announced Friday its approval of Kabu Ride Inc. to operate province-wide. Meanwhile, a company called Apt Rides was approved to operate in the Lower Mainland and Whistler.

The board, which is in charge of implementing ridesharing licenses in the province, rejected Tappcar Inc.’s application. Back in September, Tappcar spokesperson Pascal Ryffel said the company was looking to break ground in the rural provincial market.

Applications by Inorbis Corporation and Transroad were also rejected.

Black Press Media has reached out to Kabu for comment

More to come.

Most Read