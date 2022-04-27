A ring cloud was seen from southern Vancouver Island’s coast, looking towards the Olympic Mountains. (Katherine Parsons/Facebook)

A ring cloud was seen from southern Vancouver Island’s coast, looking towards the Olympic Mountains. (Katherine Parsons/Facebook)

Ring cloud spotted in the sky near Greater Victoria

Residents quick to come up with causes on social media

Punch cloud? Aliens? Volcanic eruption?

People flocked to Facebook with their theories about what caused the bizarre sight: a ring of clouds floating above the Olympic Mountains spotted on Tuesday afternoon.

How did this airborne anomaly come to be? It’s likely from an airplane, leaving a contrail after flying in a circular holding pattern while waiting for a spot to land at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport, according to Doug Lundquist, a meteorologist with Environment Canada.

“It’s a busy airport, so it was likely a plane circling. If you look you can see the entry and entrance points,” he said.

The ring cloud phenomenon is not unheard of, said Lundquist, but this one is unique.

“This one is particularly impressive because you can only see a hint of the entrance and exit trails. What a perfect shot of how Mother Nature and humans work to make beauty in the sky.”

ALSO READ: Fuddle duddle, pompous ass among list of words deemed unparliamentary in Canada

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Environment Canada weatherWeatherWest Shore

Previous story
Victoria petting zoo patrons, staff mourn loss of longtime resident Peanut Butter
Next story
UPDATE: Separate investigations keep VicPD on Gorge Road East scene all day Monday

Just Posted

Brentwood College head of school Bud Patel and regatta chair Spencer Manton are ready to welcome the world to the 50th Brentwood Regatta this weekend. (Kevin Rothbauer/Citizen)
Brentwood Regatta returns to Mill Bay this weekend

A notice posted April 26 alerts the public that no more walk-in clients will be taken for the day at the Service Canada Passport Services office in the The Bay Centre in Victoria. (Kiernan Green/News Staff)
National demand for passports leads to walk-in waits at Victoria office

A ring cloud was seen from southern Vancouver Island’s coast, looking towards the Olympic Mountains. (Katherine Parsons/Facebook)
Ring cloud spotted in the sky near Greater Victoria

Saanich staff are expected to have some recommendations ready in about three months after Coun. Susan Brice pushed for her community to look into duplicating the City of Victoria’s new affordable housing policy. (Black Press Media file photo)
Saanich could follow in Victoria’s footsteps on streamlining affordable housing