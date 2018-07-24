Goldfish crackers recalled over salmonella risk

Certain Pepperidge Farm products believed to be contaminated

The Campbell Company of Canada is recalling its Pepperidge Farm brand Goldfish Flavour Blasted Xtreme Cheddar Crackers amid concerns they might be contaminated.

The company issued the recall Monday night for the 69g and the 180g sizes over worries the whey powder used in the seasonings could contain salmonella.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency tells consumers to throw out any contaminated products they might have at home.

Symptoms of salmonella poisoning include:

  • fever
  • vomiting
  • nausea
  • abdominal cramps
  • diarrhea

If you suspect you’ve eaten something contaminated or have any of the following symptoms, the agency says you should speak with a healthcare professional.

Young children, pregnant women, seniors and people with weakened immune systems are the most at risk and may contract serious and sometimes deadly infections, but even healthy people can get long-term complications, such as arthritis.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Shawnigan Lake RCMP urges caution after several incidents snarled traffic on Malahat
Next story
Ferry turns back after passenger takes a fall

Just Posted

Saanich hub for non-profits will include 16-storey tower

Several speakers questioned plans for a ‘signature’ 16-storey building and other issues

Ferry turns back after passenger takes a fall

Spirit of B.C. still in Swartz Bay, says BC Ferries

Overnight closure planned on Pacific Marine Circle route

Timber box culvert being replaced at Henson Creek

Shawnigan Lake RCMP urges caution after several incidents snarled traffic on Malahat

Thousands of drivers stuck for hours after incidents

Car of missing Oak Bay woman found on remote logging road

Green Honda found July 21 behind Lake Cowichan

Toronto’s Greektown community holds vigil for victims of weekend shooting

Two people were killed and 13 were injured

Steelworkers to take strike vote at Cariboo, northern B.C. mills

Despite U.S. tariffs, union wants more from high lumber profits

Parents warned about ‘sexually explicit’ livestream app

Canadian Centre for Child Protection says Cake — Live Stream Video Chat isn’t appropriate

Bachelorettes’ sashes cinched at B.C. wineries

Parties are asked to remove any bridal paraphernalia, including veils, phallic objects and costumes

Goldfish crackers recalled over salmonella risk

Certain Pepperidge Farm products believed to be contaminated

B.C. mineral exploration permits taking longer: survey

Investor confidence better in Sweden, Australia, executives say

Many questions but few answers in Toronto’s Greektown shooting

The shooting killed two and injured 13

With focus on Mexico, apprehensions grow at the U.S. – Canada border

The number of illegal crossings at parts of the border have ‘skyrocketed’

B.C.’s search and rescue group concerned with commercial guided weed hikes

Group says it’s dangerous to get high in the backcountry

Most Read