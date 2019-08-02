Expect cloudy skies with a 60 per cent chance of showers in the morning then a mix of sun and cloud with a risk of thunderstorms in the morning and a high of 24 C. Overnight will be partly cloudy with a low of 14 C. (Kendra Crighton/News Staff)

Risk of thunderstorm for late Friday morning

Plus a look ahead at your weekend

Expect cloudy skies with a 60 per cent chance of showers in the morning then a mix of sun and cloud with a risk of thunderstorms later and a high of 24 C. Overnight will be partly cloudy with a low of 14 C.

Saturday will see a mix of sun and cloud with a high of 25 C and an overnight low of 14 C.

Sunday will be sunny with a high of 27 C and an overnight low of 14 C.

Monday will be sunny with a high of 25 C and an overnight low of 14 C.


