Rivers in northeastern B.C. expected to rise rapidly amid heavy rainfall

No major flooding is expected

B.C.'s River Forecast Centre has issued a high streamflow advisory for regions in the province's northeast.

The advisory, issued Friday afternoon (June 14), is in effect for the tributaries of Liard River and Peace River, and Fort Nelson, Fort St. John and Dawson Creek.

The forecast centre says the low-pressure system is expected to pass through the northeast region and "bring moderate to heavy rainfall to the Liard River, Peace River, and surrounding basins." Environment Canada is predicting up to 87 millimetres, with heavy local rainfall in short durations.

"The uncertainty of the forecast rainfall centre, amount, and intensity is high at this moment," the warning says.

The "most intensive" precipitation is expected to start Friday evening and go into Saturday afternoon. It's expected to ease by Sunday.

The current river levels are relatively low, and the forecast centre says that the latest hydrological modelling show that rivers, especially in the small stream systems, are expected to rise significantly in response to the rainfall.

The River Forecast Centre defines a high streamflow advisory as river levels that are rising, or expected to rise, rapidly, but that no major flooding is expected. It adds that fast-flowing bodies of water increase safety risks.