Road closed in Port Alberni after pedestrian struck in hit and run

Port Alberni RCMP still seek the vehicle involved in the collision

A portion of Johnston Road in Port Alberni is closed after a hit-and-run sent a pedestrian to the hospital.

Emergency crews responded to a pedestrian struck on Johnston Road near Adelaide Street just before 11 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 21. The victim was airlifted to hospital and Johnston Road remains closed between Helen Street and Elizabeth Street as the Integrated Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Service (ICARS) investigates the scene.

Cst. Richard Johns of the Port Alberni RCMP says officers are still looking for the vehicle that was involved in the collision. Anyone who witnessed the incident or has dashcam footage is asked to call the Port Alberni RCMP at 250-723-2424.

The RCMP have not yet released a description of the vehicle.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates…