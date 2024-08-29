Road closures ahead of Victoria’s first-ever CFL game

The city will provide free park-and-ride shuttle services for ticket holders

As Victoria prepares for its first-ever CFL football game this Saturday, expected to draw over 14,000 people, local authorities are advising on the event's traffic impact.

Road closures and traffic disruptions will occur in the vicinity of Royal Athletic Park and Central Park, according to a press release from Vic PD.

The full list of road closures is as follows:

Pembroke Street from Quadra to Vancouver (local traffic only) on Saturday, Aug. 31 at 6 a.m. to Sunday, Sept. 1 at 9 a.m.

Pembroke Street from Vancouver to Cook (closed eastbound only) on Thursday, Aug. 29 at 6 p.m. to Sunday, Sept. 1 at 6 a.m.

Caledonia Avenue from Cook to Quadra (closed westbound only) periodically from 2-8:30 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 31

Green Street from Quadra to Vancouver (local traffic only) on Saturday, Aug. 31 at 6 a.m. to Sunday, Sept. 1 at 6 a.m.

Vancouver Street from Caledonia to Pembroke (closed to vehicles and bikes) on Friday, Aug. 30 from 6 a.m. to Sunday, Sept. 1 at 9 a.m.

Vancouver Street from Pembroke to Queens (local traffic only) on Saturday, Aug. 31 from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Princess Avenue from Cook to Vancouver (local traffic only) on Saturday, Aug. 31 from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

A drop-off zone will be available on Cook Street (southbound), between Pembroke Street and Caledonia Avenue.

The City of Victoria operates five parkades located downtown. These parking lotss are open 24/7 and offer more than 1,800 individual spaces. Several privately owned parkades are within a walking distance of the stadium. On-street parking will be limited near the stadium.

For real-time parking availability visit victoria.ca/getting-around/parking/find-parkade-spaces

The City of Victoria is providing free park-and-ride shuttle services for ticket holders. Attendees can park in one of the 490 stalls at 4000 Seymour Place and ride the bus to the Save-On-Foods-Memorial Centre at 1925 Blanshard St., which is one block from Royal Athletic Park.

The shuttle leaves every 15 minutes between the following hours:

Seymour Place to Save-On-Foods-Memorial Centre: 1:30 to 4 p.m.

Save-On-Foods-Memorial Centre to Seymour Place: 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.

For more information, visit Touchdown Pacific: Everything You Need To Know | City of Victoria. For any event-related questions, contact the BC Lions directly at bclions.com/touchdown-pacific.