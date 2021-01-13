Road closures, power outages across Greater Victoria after windstorm

A rockfall Tuesday night on the Trans-Canada Highway in Goldstream Provincial Park has been cleared. (Emcon Services Inc./Twitter)

Power outages, road closures and fallen trees are causing delays for the morning commute after last night’s windstorm.

Highway 14 is closed from Grant Road to Port Renfrew with multiple trees and hydro lines down and blocking the roadway.

ROAD CLOSED: Highway 14, West Coast Road is closed from Grant Rd to Port Renfrew. Multiple trees and hydro lines down blocking the road. Check Drive BC for updates. @SookeRCMP @SookeFire @JdFSAR @DriveBC_VI — Emcon Services Inc., South Island Division (@EmconSouthVI) January 13, 2021

BC Hydro crews were on site early Wednesday morning, repairing damaged lines on Craigflower Road near the Gorge Vale Golf Club between Admirals and Tillicum roads. Traffic is down to a single alternating lane.

There are multiple closures and trees down in East Sooke, with reports coming in from East Sooke and Gillespie roads, Roche Cove Bridge, and East Sooke and Rocky Point roads.

#EasrSooke FIre Dept turning vehicles around at East Sooke Rd and Gillespie Rd until MOT. flaggers arrive. Trees down at Roche Cove Bridge and multiple trees on East Sooke Rd to Rocky Point Rd #BCStorm #yyjtraffic — JdF Emerg Program (@JdFemerg) January 13, 2021

Shortly before 8:30 a.m., VicPD also shared on social media that officers were dealing with downed power lines in the 500-block of Paradise Street in Esquimalt with the help of municipal public works staff.

“The area is safely contained but traffic is disrupted in the area,” police said.

By 8 a.m., the Saanich Police Department had already received multiple calls about fallen trees blocking roads and downed powerlines in the municipality.

“Please take care driving today and report any obstructions or safety concerns on the roads to us,” Saanich police said in a social media post about the impacts of the storm.

Good morning #Saanich. We are responding to several reports of trees on roads and hydro lines down. Please take care driving today and report any obstructions or safety concerns on the roads to us. — Saanich Police (@SaanichPolice) January 13, 2021

At 7:30 a.m., BC Hydro was reporting more than 21,000 customers without power on the south Island. Areas of the Saanich Peninsula and the West Shore were hit especially hard.

In Central Saanich, nearly a dozen outages are impacting a few thousand customers. Two larger outages are impacting the bulk of those residences, the first is south of Kersey Road, west of the Pat Bay Highway and north of Charlton Road impacting 1,220 customers. The second outage crosses into North Saanich, impacting 1,166 customers south of McTavish Road, east of Dean Park Road, north of Jeffree Road and west of Emard Terrace.

North Saanich has seven other smaller outages listed, with the most significant being the outage in Towner Road, where 50 customers are without power. Sidney is reporting no outages, according to BC Hydro’s outage map, but Sidney Volunteer Fire Department is asking residents to be mindful of any debris on local roads.

Commercial flights scheduled to land or depart Victoria International Airport throughout the morning appear on time.

On the West Shore, dozens of outages are impacting thousands of residents.

In a regional alert posted at 1 a.m. on Jan. 13, BC Hydro said heavy winds have caused significant outages on the southern Island and Gulf Islands. Crews are working to restore power to affected customers.

Environment Canada warned that strong winds of up to 70 km/h are expected into early Wednesday afternoon.

And according to Emcon Services Inc., a rockfall on the Trans-Canada Highway in Goldstream Provincial Park has been cleared. Crews were on scene late Tuesday night clearing debris.

Rockfall in Goldstream area of #malahat. Traveled lanes are clear, but expect delays and watch out for crew/flaggers as they clean up rock on the shoulder. #yyjtraffic @WestshoreRCMP @TheQdotFM @LangfordFire @malahatfire pic.twitter.com/rC3T5yN9zZ — Emcon Services Inc., South Island Division (@EmconSouthVI) January 13, 2021

More to come.

