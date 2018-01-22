Road conditions wreak havoc for Comox Valley drivers

Icy road conditions early Monday morning kept first responders very busy throughout the Comox Valley.

Courtenay Fire Chief Don Bardonnex said members responded to one incident which involved seven vehicles around 8:30 a.m. between Piercy Road and the Strathcona Parkway.

“It was really icy when we arrived,” he noted, and added while there were no major injuries, six people were transported by ambulance to hospital.

Five tow trucks were required to clear the vehicles, Bardonnex confirmed.

Around 9 a.m., police closed Highway 19 from Piercy to Hamm roads due to the treacherous driving conditions. A travel advisory was also issued for the area between Cook Creek Road and Campbell River due to extreme icy conditions.

Due to fallen trees and the high snowfall amount overnight Saturday, the Strathcona Parkways was closed to traffic in both directions for most of the day Sunday. As of Monday afternoon, DriveBC reported the road as having compact snow with slushy sections.

Meanwhile, on Monday morning, the Cumberland Fire Department also responded to motor vehicle incidents further south near the Trent River off Highway 19.

Comox Valley RCMP Const. Rob Gardner said drivers have to remember to drive to conditions and slow down.

“We are asking people when the highways are wet and the temperatures drop, drive safely, don’t be in a hurry and use proper winter tires. Even when it’s icy, it’s really tough (conditions).”