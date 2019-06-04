Road rage victim burned by lit cigarette

Victoria Police seeking suspect and witnesses to bizarre incident

The Victoria Police Department is looking to identify the suspect in what they are calling a “bizarre road rage incident” that saw a lit cigarette thrown onto another driver through the car window.

On Monday afternoon, a driver – with a young child in the back of the car – honked at a truck for tailgating another car and running a red light near Broughton and Blanshard streets.

READ ALSO: Child shot in suspected U.S. road rage incident

The driver of the truck, a black Nissan, then allegedly threw a lit cigarette into that individual’s open window, causing minor burns. The young child in the back of the vehicle was uninjured.

Officers are looking to identify the suspect and hoping to speak to any witnesses who were in the area around 4 p.m. Monday afternoon and saw the truck being driven recklessly.

READ ALSO: RCMP search for suspect in Vancouver Island road rage incident

The black Nissan truck had ‘Pro-4’ written on the driver side, with the ‘4’ printed in yellow. The driver is described as a Caucasian man in his 50s with glasses.

Anyone with information is asked to call 250-995-7654.


nina.grossman@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Fallen officers honoured, five years after Moncton shooting rampage
Next story
Nanaimo RCMP investigate related reports of unwanted sexual touching

Just Posted

Road rage victim burned by lit cigarette

Victoria Police seeking suspect and witnesses to bizarre incident

Downtown Victoria bus shelters feature local art

A diverse range of artists now have their work up along Yates Street

Victoria city council to hear pitch for last phase of Vic West development

The final stage of the Railyards development on Tyee Road will be presented at council

Greater Victoria real estate sales rose in May 2019 compared to May 2018

Some evidence of overall improvement in market

Sooke’s military camps prepared men for D-Day landing

Two military camps played different roles in the community

VIDEO: Trudeau accepts inquiry finding of genocide, but says focus must be on response

“Our focus is going to be … on the families, on the communities that have suffered such loss”

Greater Victoria wanted list for the week of June 4

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

Nanaimo RCMP investigate related reports of unwanted sexual touching

Suspect grabbed the buttocks of two different women in 10-minute span on Bowen Road

B.C. forest companies get first test for new logging licence rules

Canfor, Interfor seek to transfer timber rights as Vavenby sawmill closes

Man sentenced for falling asleep at the wheel and killing other driver in 2012

Crash in Abbotsford resulted in death of Eileen Kleinfelder of Chilliwack

Video prompts police to probe alleged assault of Lower Mainland teen

Father alleges son was ‘threatened with weapons to get on his knees and kiss the feet of his attackers’

B.C. police must be better integrated into mental health system: death review panel

Police are already a ‘de facto’ part of the system, coroner finds

Couple charged after three kids in Alberta allegedly abducted

A four-year-old girl, three-year-old boy and nine-month-old baby were taken from a home in Fox Creek

Search halted for Calgary man swept away in B.C.’s Peace River

Aaron Kingma had been fishing with friends by Hudson’s Hope when he was swept away by the current

Most Read