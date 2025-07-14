 Skip to content
Road work at Cathedral Grove on Highway 4 will interrupt traffic July 17

Road crews will be installing signs at Cathedral Grove; drivers can expect single-lane, alternating traffic
250409-avn-cathedral-grove-1
"No parking" barriers have been installed along Highway 4 in Cathedral Grove.(Susie Quinn / Alberni Valley News)

Drivers heading east or west on Highway 4 between Port Alberni and Qualicum Beach can expect traffic interruptions on Thursday, July 17 for some road work.

Mainroad Mid-Island Contracting crews will be installing signs on the highway near Cathedral Grove between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m., or earlier if the work is completed earlier.

A Mainroad stakeholders' notice states drivers can expect single-lane, alternating traffic around Cathedral Grove during the sign installation.

Drivers are reminded to obey traffic signs, watch out for traffic control personnel and watch for roadside workers.

Drivers should monitor www.drivebc.ca for traffic conditions. Any issues on Highway 4 can be phoned in to 1-877-215-6006.

