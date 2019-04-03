Road work closes Island Highway potentially until mid-June

Traffic down to one alternating lane between Helmecken Road and Stormont Road

Lane closures and alternating traffic routes will be in effect until May 17 and possibly mid-June between Helmcken Road and Stormont Road for road work.

A View Royal engineering department representative said road work will last from April 4 until possible mid-June between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. as developers of 280 Island Hwy. connect a sewer line across Island Highway to around Beaumont Avenue.

Frontage improvements, including the installation of a sidewalk is also park of the road work.

Traffic control people will assist pedetrians and cyclists as they travel through the work zone, a media release for the advisory said.

Delays are to be expected and drivers are recommended use an alternative route.

